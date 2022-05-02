OMG! Roman Reigns and The Bloodline Will Be on WWE Raw Tonight

As a professional journalist covering the wrestling industry, it's important for The Chadster to always remain completely unbiased in his reporting, which is why The Chadster is so excited to tell you how great tonight's episode of WWE Raw will be now that Roman Reigns and The Usos are booked for the show. Sure, WWE Raw would have probably been the greatest episode the Chadster has ever seen even without Roman Reigns, but now that the undisputed champ will be on the show, The Chadster is sure, objectively speaking, it will be even better.

WWE's press release says:

The Bloodline takes over Monday Night Raw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is bringing his "Island of Relevancy" to Monday night as The Bloodline takes over Raw. The Head of the Table comes to the red brand following a chaotic contract signing on SmackDown that saw Reigns jump in to back up his cousins The Usos and deliver a Superman Punch to Randy Orton before Drew McIntyre ran in to even the odds against The Bloodline. With their epic Six-Man Tag Team Match at WrestleMania Backlash against McIntyre and RK-Bro now official, what will Reigns and The Usos have to say to the WWE Universe? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Wow! In his unbiased opinion, The Chadster is really impressed with WWE's organization skills, managing to book the main event of the upcoming premium live event more than a week in advance! How do you do it, Vince McMahon? The Chadster is forever in awe of you and everything you've done for the wrestling business, unlike that no-good Tony Khan who started AEW with the sole purpose of RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! Auugh man! So unfair!

Once again, The Chadster objectively encourages you to tune into WWE Raw at 8/7C on USA tonight.

