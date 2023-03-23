Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Casting News & Wedding Bells? Wedding bells may be ringing, or a very Father of the Bride reunion may be happening in updates for Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building season three continues to add on more casting announcements and quick looks at what crazy events may be happening next for Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin). The previous two seasons can be viewed now on Hulu as fans and newcomers await news on a release date for season three. As the action and a new murder move outside of the Arconia, casting and white gowns flood our feeds when it comes to sneak peeks at the new season.

Previous casting for season three of Only Murders in the Building includes Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park. Recent casting has given us Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, and Wesley Taylor to add to the list of names joining the world of Broadway mystery and the Arconia. Roles for these added cast members are being held close for now. In the meantime, we get little bits of joy in seeing content from the main cast as they celebrate this upcoming season and tease us with their social media posts most days.

Only Murders in the Building season three could be bringing us a Mabel wedding based on recent photos. Steve and Martin also get included in what feels like photographic reunions of Father of the Bride days for the two actors. Honestly, if they end up walking Gomez's character in a wedding scene, I may cry. Nothing to see here, just someone who grew up with those films and has a lot of emotions. Anyways, it'll be exciting to see what we see leading up to the fateful evening of that Broadway show in this new season. Mabel might just be portraying a bride in something involving Charles' acting career, or she found someone in the midst of the chaos to say "I do!" to. In any case, we're hooked, and we can't wait till the trailer and more come out for season three!

@selenagomez @hulu meet our new and old crew! Excuse me while I scream in a pillow ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez