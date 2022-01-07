Ozark, The CW/Arrowverse, Alien & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 07 Jan 22

She's talking to angels/She's counting the stars/Making a wish on a passing car/She's dancing with strangers/She's falling apart/Waiting for Superman to pick her up/In his arms/Yeah/In his arms/Yeah/She's waiting for Superman/To lift her up/And take her anywhere/Show her love/And climbing through the air/Save her now/Before it's too late tonight/Oh/Like … the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Daughtry for "Waiting for Superman" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Netflix's Ozark, what WarnerMedia & ViacomCBS looking to sell The CW means for the Arrowverse, the WWE cuts Samoa Joe, Peacock's Battlestar Galactica, FX on Hulu's Alien, Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Showtime's Yellowjackets, AMC's The Walking Dead, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, January 7, 2022:

Fallout: Jonathan Nolan Set to Direct Amazon Series; Showrunners Set

Naomi EP Ava DuVernay on Arrowverse Crossovers, Series Changes & More

XFL: New Owner The Rock Says Training Camp Begins 1 Year From Now

Star Trek: Picard Filming Halted After 50+ Positive COVID-19 Results

Wrestling Observer Website Defaced by Hackers

Saturday Night Live Returns This Month: Ariana DeBose & Roddy Ricch

Peacemaker "Project: Butterfly": Meet "Lone Wolf" Emilia Harcourt

Dave Bautista Praises Florida Animal Cruelty Bill Named After His Dog

Battlestar Galactica Series & Film Will Have "Shared Universe" & More

COVID Acknowledges Tribal Chief; Roman Reigns Cleared for Smackdown

Power Book IV: Force Fans? Tommy Egan Needs You to Give Him a Call

The Orville: Gaffer Tape Creates Telenovela Moment; Art of the Tease

Jade Cargill, Dressed as Storm, Becomes First AEW TBS Champion

The CW CEO Confirms WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS "Exploring" Network Options

AEW Dynamite: Jungle Boy Finally Wins the Big One

Ozark S04 Part 1 Trailer: The Byrdes Aren't Getting Out of This Clean

Noah Hawley Updates Alien Series: "It's Going Great"; Discusses Themes

Cobra Kai Made Paul Walter Hauser Late for His Cobra Kai Meeting

The Daily Show "Honors" Trump, Carlson & More for January 6th Attack

Rey Fenix's Arm Would Be Fine If Vince Russo Was In Charge of AEW

Peacemaker in India & UK? James Gunn Promises Fans He's Working On It

Yellowjackets Episode 9 Reaches The Tip of The Hunger Iceberg: Preview

AMC Networks Buys Anime Streamer HIDIVE, Distributor Sentai Filmworks

The CW for Sale? What That Could Mean for The Flash, Batwoman & More

The Walking Dead Season 11b Preview Image: Maggie's Had Enough

