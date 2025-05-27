Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Peacemaker, Buffy/Willow, Eyes of Wakanda & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, Buffy, Vision, Doctor Who, Reacher, Watson, Eyes of Wakanda, The Last of Us, and much more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's Peacemaker, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, WWE/AEW, Disney+'s Vision, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Prime Video's Reacher, CBS's Watson, Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, HBO's The Last of Us, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, FOX's LEGO Masters, CBS's 2025 AMAs, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, WWE/AEW, Vision, Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, Doctor Who, Reacher, Watson, Eyes of Wakanda, Criminal Minds: Evolution, The Last of Us, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, May 27, 2025:
Vision: Upcoming MCU Series Reportedly Casts T'Nia Miller as Jocasta
Buffy & Willow Fans Loving Alyson Hannigan's "Started/Going" Post
Everybody's Live This Week When John Mulaney Fights Three 14-Year-Olds
Peacemaker Season 2 Opening Getting SDCC 2025 Reveal; Eagly Dances?
Doctor Who Season 2 Finale: New "The Reality War" Images Released
Reacher: Lee Child Tells The Stories Behind The Stories in September
Watson Season 2: CBS on Decision to Hold Series Return Until 2026
NXT Battleground Review: Overcoming Unfair AEW Competition
WWE Raw Preview: The Greatest Memorial Day Show of All Time?
Eyes of Wakanda: Todd Harris on "Black Panther" Spinoff, MCU History
Peacemaker Season 2: Michael Rooker Has His Sights Set on Eagly
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 4 Image Gallery Released
Peacemaker Season 2: Gunn Teases "Really, Really, Really Big Cameo"
Doctor Who Season 2 Finale: RTD Has Some "The Reality War" Questions
Adam Page Wins at AEW Double or Nothing, Earning All In Title Shot
The Last of Us, AEW, Hazbin Hotel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
The Last of Us Season 2 Finale Review: It's All About Perspective
The Librarians: The Next Chapter: McGowan, Robinson on Devlin's Style
LEGO Masters Season 5: Check Out Our Ep. 2: "Wedding Cakes" Preview
2025 AMAs: Here's Your American Music Awards Preview/Viewing Guide
The Librarians: The Next Chapter: Moore Discusses Filming Experience
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!