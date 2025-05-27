Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Peacemaker, Buffy/Willow, Eyes of Wakanda & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, Buffy, Vision, Doctor Who, Reacher, Watson, Eyes of Wakanda, The Last of Us, and much more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's Peacemaker, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, WWE/AEW, Disney+'s Vision, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Prime Video's Reacher, CBS's Watson, Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, HBO's The Last of Us, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, FOX's LEGO Masters, CBS's 2025 AMAs, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, WWE/AEW, Vision, Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, Doctor Who, Reacher, Watson, Eyes of Wakanda, Criminal Minds: Evolution, The Last of Us, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, May 27, 2025:

Vision: Upcoming MCU Series Reportedly Casts T'Nia Miller as Jocasta

Buffy & Willow Fans Loving Alyson Hannigan's "Started/Going" Post

Everybody's Live This Week When John Mulaney Fights Three 14-Year-Olds

Peacemaker Season 2 Opening Getting SDCC 2025 Reveal; Eagly Dances?

Doctor Who Season 2 Finale: New "The Reality War" Images Released

Reacher: Lee Child Tells The Stories Behind The Stories in September

Watson Season 2: CBS on Decision to Hold Series Return Until 2026

NXT Battleground Review: Overcoming Unfair AEW Competition

WWE Raw Preview: The Greatest Memorial Day Show of All Time?

Eyes of Wakanda: Todd Harris on "Black Panther" Spinoff, MCU History

Peacemaker Season 2: Michael Rooker Has His Sights Set on Eagly

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 4 Image Gallery Released

Peacemaker Season 2: Gunn Teases "Really, Really, Really Big Cameo"

Doctor Who Season 2 Finale: RTD Has Some "The Reality War" Questions

Adam Page Wins at AEW Double or Nothing, Earning All In Title Shot

The Last of Us, AEW, Hazbin Hotel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Last of Us Season 2 Finale Review: It's All About Perspective

The Librarians: The Next Chapter: McGowan, Robinson on Devlin's Style

LEGO Masters Season 5: Check Out Our Ep. 2: "Wedding Cakes" Preview

2025 AMAs: Here's Your American Music Awards Preview/Viewing Guide

The Librarians: The Next Chapter: Moore Discusses Filming Experience

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!