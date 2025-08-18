Posted in: TV | Tagged: gen v, newlitg

Gen V Season 2 Release Schedule in The Daily LITG, 18th August, 2025

The Gen V Season 2 Release Schedule poster, with the first three episodes all at once, was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Gen V Season 2 kicks off with a three-episode debut and a new release schedule poster reveal

Highlights of the ten most-read Bleeding Cool stories from comics and pop culture yesterday

LITG dives into the biggest comics news and trends from the past six years, day by day

See how Gen V leads the pop culture buzz, with anniversary recaps and top list archives

The Gen V Season 2 Release Schedule poster and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, DC Comics solicits topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG two years ago, The USA & Canada Ban All Mutants in X-Men

LITG three years ago, New Who

LITG four years ago: Jonathan Hickman Leaves X-Men

LITG five years ago, Hot Wheels, Trump and DC Comics

Hot Wheel from San Diego, followed by Dave Bautista's own slams on Donald Trump. With DC street dates and Iron Man Funko to follow.

LITG six years ago…

DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Brian Bendis, co-creator of Powers, Miles Morales, Jessica Jones and current Justice League writer.

co-creator of Powers, Miles Morales, Jessica Jones and current Justice League writer. Jeffrey Lang, writer of Grendel Tales.

writer of Grendel Tales. David Barbour writer of Gunfighters In Hell and Spring-Heeled Jack

writer of Gunfighters In Hell and Spring-Heeled Jack Skip Dietz , former Sales Manager at Marvel Comics.

, former Sales Manager at Marvel Comics. Christopher Allen, inker for Antarctic Press

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

