Gen V Season 2 Release Schedule in The Daily LITG, 18th August, 2025
The Gen V Season 2 Release Schedule poster, with the first three episodes all at once, was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
The Gen V Season 2 Release Schedule poster, with the first three episodes all at once, was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
The Gen V Season 2 Release Schedule poster and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Gen V Season 2 Kicks Off with 3-Episode Debut: Release Schedule Poster
- All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #1 Preview: Gwen vs. 616
- Absolute Bane's Role In Absolute Batman #11 (Spoilers)
- Seven Retailer Exclusive Covers For The New Batman #1
- New Avengers #3 Preview: Hulk Heist Hijinks
- The Art Of Superman And Dune in Abrams' November 2025 Full Solicits
- Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits And Solicitations
- McFarlane Reveals New Superman Red and Blue Clayton Henry Statue
- New Roguelike Deckbuilder Inferius Has Been Announced
- Life360 Reveals New Line Of Hello Kitty Tile Trackers
And other stories of mine from yesterday.
- Panick Entertainment November 2025 Full Solicits With T.A.M.A. #4
- Vault Launches Own Compact Line, Vantage, In December 2025 Solicits
- Rebellion November 2025 Half-Full Solicits Start With A Big-Ass Sword
- Josie And The Pussycats in Archie Comics November 2025 Full Solicits
- Kill The Priest in Bad Idea Comics November 2025 Full Solicits
- Ahoy Comics Full November 2025 Solicits Launch Death Dog #1
- Image Comics' November Solicits in The Daily LITG, 17th August, 2025
LITG one year ago, DC Comics solicits topped the ten most popular stories yesterday
- DC Comics' November 2024 Solicits & Solicitations In Full
- McFarlane Unveils Remastered Medieval Spawn & Comic Crowdfund
- McFarlane Reveals New DC Comics The Dark Knight Returns Batman
- Image Comics November 2024 Full Solicits & Solicitations
- The Librarians: The Next Chapter: "Exciting News" From Dean Devlin?
- Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Drops Season 2, Spinoff Teases
- Doctor Who: The Last Day – The Seventh Doctor's Other Grand Finale
- Enter the Symbiote: Hot Toys Reminds Marvel Fans That We Are Venom
- GI Joe #1, Transformers And Void Rivals Solicits For November 2024
- Nightwing #117 Preview: Dick Grayson Learns the Shocking Truth
- Exit City, Spectrum, String & Synap in Mad Cave November 2024 Solicits
- Diego Yapur Draws Rome Eternal in Magma November 2024 Solicits
- First Look at Emma Rios' New Graphic Novel, Anzuelo, from Image Comics
- Marco Finnegan's Calavera P.I. #1 in Oni Press November 2024 Solicits
- Christopher Cantwell's Kid Maroon in Vault's November 2024 Solicits
- Iron Fist Still Tops Traffic For Daily LITG, the 17th of August, 2024
LITG two years ago, The USA & Canada Ban All Mutants in X-Men
- The USA & Canada Ban All Mutants In X-Men Comics Today (XSpoilers)
- Persepolis' Marjane Satrapi Will Never Make Comics Again
- Daredevil Born Again In Marvel Finale (Spoilers)
- So Who Is The New Captain Krakoa Anyway? (Spoilers)
- The 14-Year-Old Who Bought Giant-Size X-Men #1 Cover for $45 in 1985
- WWE 2K23 Releases Final DLC With The Bad News U Pack
- Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra Trooper 2-Pack
- Arcade1Up Reveals Big Buck Hunter Deluxe Arcade Machine
- World Domination Arrives with threezero's G.I. Joe 1/6 Cobra Commander
- Destro Cuts a Deal with A New G.I. Joe 1/6 FigZero from threezero |
- Bad Idea Screw Up, Do A Great Reset On David Lapham's The Ends
- The Pretty Danger of Matt Baker's Secrets of True Love #1, at Auction
- Maria Llovet Knows Just What You Crave From Image Comics
- Rick Veitch & Steve Bissette's Stolen Heavy Metal Artwork Turns Up
- Killer Mermaids, Lagoon Creatures, the Horror of Nightmare, at Auction
- Police Make Arrest After Boulder, Colorado Comic Shop Theft
- Keith Davidsen Joins Mad Cave Studios As Director of Marketing
- Matt Baker and the Last True Love, up for Auction
- Banning Of North American Mutants in the Daily LITG, 17th August 2023
LITG three years ago, New Who
- BBC to Stream New David Tennant Doctor Who, Free, Globally, This Week
- Frank Miller's First Work For Marvel In Almost Thirty Years
- DC Launches Arkham Academy as the Opposite of Teen Titans Academy
- Superman and Lois: Jordan Elsass Exits Series for "Personal Reasons"
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy Comes To GOG For Franchise's 30th Anniversary
- Zacian Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022
- Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2 Gets Special Editions
- The Orville: Penny Johnson Jerald on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Run
- The Sandman Episode 5: How "24/7" Changed From Comics To Screen
- Marvel's Creative Team on Fantastic Four is Ryan North & Iban Coello
- The Return of Bad Idea Comics Tomorrow – But What About Valiant?
- Frank Frazetta Covers Ghost Rider on Tim Holt #17, Up for Auction
- Ten Years Of Marc Silvestri Working On Batman/Joker: The Deadly Duo
- Finally We Get To Read Garth Marenghi's TerrorTome
- Anne Frank's Diary Graphic Novel Removed From Texas Schools
- What Other Image Artists Is Jason Aaron Bringing To His Boom Series?
- Eight Billion Genies #1 Gets 70,000 Orders… So Far
- Britain's Muslim Spider-Man Fights Dragons During Ramadan
- X-Men, Eternals, Avengers, Humans, Justify Yourselves for Judgment Day
- Archie Comics Launches Bob Phantom in November 2022 Solicits
- Wolverine Has Quite The "Crossover" With Fortnite's The Imagined
- Unseen David Tennant Doctor Who in the Daily LITG 17th of August 2022
LITG four years ago: Jonathan Hickman Leaves X-Men
- Jonathan Hickman Confirms He Will Leave X-Men After Inferno
- The Poorest Attempt To Remove An Artist Signature From A Marvel Cover
- Leah Williams On X-Factor #10 Being Cancelled, Then Rewritten
- Doctor Who Series 13: BBC Releases Fresh Look at New Team TARDIS
- Marvel Comics Solicitations For November 2021, Frankensteined
- The Boomer Humor Of Grant Morrison In Superman & The Authority #2
- Dick Grayson To Be A Socialist Batman – Nightwing #83 Spoilers
- What Do You Get For Your Donny Cates/Ryan Stegman Substack Money?
- Marvel Cancels Daredevil With #36 With Kingpin/Typhoid Mary Wedding
- Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return
- Howl at the Moon for Danny Lore and Gio Sposito's Lunar Room at Vault
- Cantwell, Casalunguida to Solve Kennedy Assassination in New Comic
- DC Gets Into Bed With Webtoon For Digital Comics
- Masks, Shots, Tests Needed For NYCC, ECCC, Florida, C2E2 Comic Con
- Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman Talk To Rich Johnston About Their Substack
- Gregg Hurwitz & Mark Texeira's Knighted, Batman Of The AWA Universe
- Jim Mahfood Brings Back Grrl Scouts With Stone Ghost at Image Comics
- Stephen Mooney & Jethro Morales Launch Sheena, Queen of The Jungle
- Yes, Jessica Cruz Will Become A Yellow Lantern, It Seems
- Mike Huddleston Shows The Marble Arch Mound How To Do It
- Marvel Comics Signature Removal In The Daily LITG, 17th August 2021
LITG five years ago, Hot Wheels, Trump and DC Comics
Hot Wheel from San Diego, followed by Dave Bautista's own slams on Donald Trump. With DC street dates and Iron Man Funko to follow.
- SDCC Hot Wheels from Mattel Have Arrived, Let's Take a Look!
- Dave Bautista Targeted on Social Media for Donald Trump Criticism
- DC Comics Street-Date Fail – Comic Stores Not Playing By The Rules
- Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe – Iron Man (2008)
- Scott Snyder, Tony S Daniel Kickstarter Launch New Comic, Nocternal
- WWE Took Back All of The Big Show's Slammy Awards
- Seven More Gossipy Spoilers For Upcoming X-Men Comics
- Return Of Milestone Comics Announced (Again) at DC Fandome
- Lucifer – Tom Ellis' Past Lives: Doctor Who, Eastenders, Merlin & More
- Chris Claremont Returns To Wolverine: Black, White And Blood
- Al Ewing Will Probably Write Something X-Men Related Soon
- Separated At Birth: Mamamoo's Hip vs Jackie Q's Ring Around My Rosie
- Is Boom Studios' Favorite Image Series Actually Getting It Together?
- Mad Max Meets Wizard of Oz in New Kickstarter, The O.Z.
- Ghostwatch: The BBC 1992 TV Play That Terrified the Nation
LITG six years ago…
DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.
- "Animal Kingdom": [SPOILERS] Death Was "Smurf-tastic" Move [Opinion]
- Guardian Publishes Art Spiegelman's Full Essay That Marvel Rejected Over Politics
- Finally, Todd McFarlane's Own Cover For Spawn #300
- House Of X #4 Will Break Your Heart With One Line
- "The Rookie" & Afton Williamson: ABC's Not New at This [OPINION]
- "Timeless," "Pushing Daisies" & More: Bad Cancels [BC TV MELTDOWN]
- Editorial Back-and-Forth-and-Back-and-Forths on the Legion Of Super-Heroes?
- Wolverine's Daughter Sends Him to Hell in Marvel Comics Presents #8 [Preview]
- "The Flash" Season 6: Danielle Panabaker's "Hall of Villains" Post [Image]
- "Elementary": The End of the Modern Sherlock Holmes Era [OPINION]
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Brian Bendis, co-creator of Powers, Miles Morales, Jessica Jones and current Justice League writer.
- Jeffrey Lang, writer of Grendel Tales.
- David Barbour writer of Gunfighters In Hell and Spring-Heeled Jack
- Skip Dietz, former Sales Manager at Marvel Comics.
- Christopher Allen, inker for Antarctic Press
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
