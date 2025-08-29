Good Omens 3 News, SNL Exits, Peacemaker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The Last of Us, NBC's SNL, Comedy Central's South Park, CBS's Fire Country & Shawn Hatosy, ABC's High Potential, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, MGM+'s Robin Hood, Prime Video's Gen V, HBO Max's Peacemaker, TBS's AEW Dynamite, ABC's The Rookie, Prime Video's Good Omens 3, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, BBC's Doctor Who & David Tennant, Peacock's The Paper, and much more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, August 29, 2025:

The Last Of Us: Ramsey to Season 3 Haters: Don't Watch; Play The Game

SNL 51: Michael Longfellow Posts Response to Departure News

South Park Drops Season 27 Teaser Reminder: New Episode on Sept. 3rd

SNL 51: Heidi Gardner Reportedly Departing Series After 8 Seasons

Fire Country Season 4 Update: Shawn Hatosy Spotted in BTS Video

High Potential Season 2 Ep. 1: "Pawns" Images: Game Maker's Next Move

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Showrunner, McBride on Carol's Love Life

SNL 51: Michael Longfellow Departing Series Ahead of October Return

Robin Hood Teaser Trailer Previews Sean Bean-Starring MGM+ Series

Gen V Season 2 Orientation Video Pushes Dean Cipher's Pro-Supes Agenda

Peacemaker Chooses The Road Not Taken: Season 2 "Weeks Ahead" Trailer

AEW Dynamite Honors ECW Legacy in Triumphant 2300 Arena Debut

The Rookie Season 8 BTS: Augustine, Winter, O'Neil & Chavez Check In

Good Omens 3 Post-Production Nearly Complete; 2026 Premiere: EP Cole

Smiling Friends Season 3, Haha, You Clowns Set for October Premieres

Doctor Who: David Tennant Had Heads-Up About Billie Piper Regeneration

High Potential Season 2 in The Daily LITG, 28th of August 2025

Thunderbolts* Scenes Gave Julia Louis-Dreyfus Veep Flashbacks

Peacemaker Isn't Superman; Series Does "Pretty R-Rated Stuff": Stroma

The Paper Star on Steve Carell & John Krasinski's Surprise Set Visit

Reacher, Countdown, The Boys/Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Anime Business: Stu Levy Discusses TOKYOPOP's Rise, Fall & Rebirth

Karen Read Trial Set for Series From Elizabeth Banks, David E. Kelley

