Kate Mulgrew On Star Trek: Picard in Daily LITG, 26th of March 2023

An LITG runaround Bleeding Cool the previous day, and the past four years, as well as which comic creators have a birthday today.

Published
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Star Trek: Picard: Kate Mulgrew Raises Glass to Series' Nod to Voyager
Image: Paramount Global

The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Kate Mulgrew Toasts Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 6 Nod to "Voyager"
  2. Dawn of DC Teasers- Nightwing, Superman, Green Arrow, Wonder Woman
  3. Si Spurrier & Mike Deodato On The Flash Is A Betrayal!
  4. Batman/Catwoman Crossover "Showdown" For Dawn Of DC
  5. Frank Miller Presents Svengoolie In June 2023 Solicits
  6. Cherry Poptart Tops BC Chart in the Daily LITG, 25th of March 2023
  7. Cherry Poptart Returns In Vault Comics Crossover
  8. Justified: Timothy Olyphant; Boyd Holbrook "City Primeval" Looks
  9. A Very Savage Dragon Wedding in Image Comics June 2023 Solicits 
  10. Mondo Gutted By Cowards At Funko, Future Up In the Air 

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Marvel's Toilet Paper Printing Process

Daily LITG, 25th March 2022
When Marvel actually printed comics on toilet paper.

 

  1. Were This Week's Marvel Comics Printed On Toilet Paper?
  2. Batwoman & Legends of Tomorrow Limbo Bad Move: BCTV Daily Dispatch
  3. Todd McFarlane's Gender Bomb in The Daily LITG, 22nd March 2022
  4. Netflix Breaks Up with Password Sharing After 5-Year "Love" Affair
  5. Separated At Birth: Rob Liefeld & Ryan Stegman, Wolverine & Stryfe
  6. Better Call Saul S06E01 & S06E02 Overviews Not A Good Sign For Nacho
  7. The X-Men Doom Their Future With A New Big Bad For 2022 – Moira XI?
  8. DC Comics' Flashpoint Beyond Delayed, Now Finishes Three Months Late
  9. DC Comics Cancels Sandman #1 Facsimile Edition For Now
  10. The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Has 2-Word "Herogasm" Tease: "Holy S**t"

LITG two years ago, DC Comics recalls the Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus

DC Recalls Grant Morrison Omnibus - The Daily LITG, 25th March 2021
DC Recalls Grant Morrison Omnibus – The Daily LITG, 25th March 2021

  1. DC Comics Replaces All Of Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus For Free
  2. Powerpuff Girls Star Chloe Bennet Proudly Owns Her Blossom Look
  3. The Death Of Superman & Changing The Future In Action Comics #1029
  4. DC Comics To Discontinue DC Connect Print Version For Good
  5. DC Comics To Send Replacements For Yesterday's Action Comics #1029
  6. Tony Isabella: "JIM SHOOTER IS A LIAR!"
  7. Konami Reveals Next Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Booster Set: King's Court
  8. Superman And The Authority By Grant Morrison and Mikel Janin For DC
  9. Tasks & Rewards For Weather Week Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  10. Justice League Dark Omnibus, More Deluxe & Big Books From DC Comics
  11. Jimmy Palmiotti Talks To Terry Steiner About Sex & Violence In Comics
  12. The CBLDF Creates Its Own Ethics Committee
  13. Marvel/DC Comics Ch-Ch-Changes To Superman, Miles Morales & Valkyries
  14. Unboxing Justice League Mother Box After It Sat In The Sun For A Week
  15. Gaze Into Brian Bolland's 200 Signed Prints Of His Most Famous Panel
  16. New Robin Character Flatline Had A Cameo In Detective Comics #1034
  17. King In Black Not Quite Finished In Savage Avengers #19 And Scream
  18. Deep Krakoan Dives In Cable #9, Excalibur #19 and Savage Avengers #19
  19. One Year Ago, Everything Changed – The Daily LITG, 24th March 2021

LITG three years ago – the comic industry was being mothballed.

It was the end of times.

  1. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  2. Diamond's Steve Geppi Confirms Closure, No New Comics After This Week
  3. "Stargirl" Creator/Co-Showrunner Geoff Johns Releases Heartfelt Letter
  4. "Supergirl": So Why Did The Show Kill Off Jeremiah Danvers So Sloppily?
  5. Diamond Comic Distributors No Longer Taking In New Comics
  6. The State of the Comics Industry Under Coronavirus – On Tuesday
  7. DC Comics' Printer Closes Tomorrow
  8. Steve Geppi and Diamond Making Plans For After The Coronavirus Pandemic
  9. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  10. Comic Store In Your Future No More?

LITG four years ago – Walking Dead was previewed

And The Orville was reviewed.

  1. 'The Walking Dead' Season 9, Episode 16 "The Storm" [PREVIEW]
  2. 'The Orville' Season 2, Episode 11 "Lasting Impressions" Review [Spoilers]
  3. Imagine Doing 'Alien' As Your High School Play Because These Kids Did
  4. Welcome to the X-Men, Jonathan Hickman… Hope We Survive the Experience [X-ual Healing 3-20-19]
  5. Tini Howard and Kei Zama Launch New Death's Head Comic For Marvel, With Wiccan and Hulking
  6. Everything in Mark Brooks' Art For Jonathan Hickman's House of X and Powers of X is There For a Reason
  7. Is Chris Claremont About to Rewrite the History of Nightcrawler? (Spoilers)
  8. Mr. and Mrs. X #9 Introduces Another Secret X-Men Child (SPOILERS)
  9. Marvel Comics Doesn't Want Anyone to Think the Punisher is a Hero
  10. Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe Gets an Omnibus, and More For 2019

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • José Luis Garcia-Lopez, legendary DC comics artist, creator of the DC Comics Style Guide
  • Brian Bolland , legendary comics creator, artist on The Killing Joke, creator of The Bishop & The Actress
  • Mark Verheiden, writer on Aliens, Predator, The Mask, Timecop.
  • Robert Kraus, owner/creator of independent company RAK Graphics
  • Mitch O'Connell, artist on World of Ginger Fox, Munden's Bar and The Badger.
  • Clydene Nee, colourist, organiser of San Diego Comic-Con Artists Alley
  • Olivier Jalabert Pro, senior editor at Depuis
  • Lee Lightfoot, comics artist at Topps and on zombies.
  • Wakefield Morys-Carter, creator of sci-fi collectibles, comics art collector.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.