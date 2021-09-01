Ratings Wars: NXT Ratings Up in Anticipation of Bold New Direction

With Rumors swirling that Vince McMahon and Bruce Pritchard will take over the creative direction of NXT, wrestling ratings are up this week for the former black and gold brand. Everything's coming up Chadster! Welcome to Ratings Wars, the only unbiased wrestling ratings report on Vince McMahon's internet.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So – Wrestling Ratings for Week 33 of 2021

No one in the world is a bigger fan and supporter of WWE NXT than The Chadster. The Chadster stuck with his beloved NXT through the darkest days of the Wednesday Night Wars, when Tony Khan and his unfair booking and disrespect for the wrestling business caused Dynamite to to beat NXT week after week, which took a toll not only on The Chadster's mental well being, but his physical well being as well, and even The Chadster's love life, as The Chadster was frequently unable to perform in bed with his wife, Keighleyanne, after reading about NXT losing to Dynamite. It was a dark time. But now, all of that may be about to change.

NXT ratings were up this week, even for a taped show, as rumors hit the web that Vince McMahon and Bruce Pritchard will save NXT with their brilliant creative vision. The reboot hasn't even happened yet — that's set for next week — and already viewership has risen from 685,000 viewers last week to 717,000 this week. In addition, the ratings in the 18-49 demo were up as well, form a .16 to a .17. Vince McMahon knows how to book a wrestling show, and now he's going to be booking NXT, which means it will be more like WWE Raw and Smackdown, and viewers know that can only be a good thing.

Far be it from The Chadster to criticize Triple H and his booking of NXT. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Road Dogg, and everyone else in NXT did a great job. But Vince McMahon and Bruce Pritchard will do an even better job. That's just a fact. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so! Now, where's Keighleyanne?

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard

Here are the numbers for the most recent episodes of WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Rampage:

AEW Dynamite: 1,172,000 viewers with a .48 in 18-49

viewers with a .48 in 18-49 Impact Wrestling: 98,000 viewers with a .03 in 18-49

viewers with a .03 in 18-49 WWE Smackdown: 2,250,000 viewers with a .59 in 18-49

viewers with a .59 in 18-49 AEW Rampage: 722,000 viewers with a .34 in 18-49

viewers with a .34 in 18-49 WWE Raw: 2,067,000 viewers with a .64 in 18-49

viewers with a .64 in 18-49 WWE NXT: 717,000 viewers with a .17 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ratings currently come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and WrestleNomics. The Chadster wishes these sources would be a little fairer to The Chadster's beloved WWE, but not everyone can be held to the same high ethical standards as The Chadster.