Ratings Wars: SummerSlam > Summer of Punk?

Did WWE SummerSlam prove to be a bigger ratings draw than CM Punk's return to wrestling? The Chadster is the man to answer that question for you. Welcome to Ratings Wars, the only unbiased wrestling ratings report on Vince McMahon's internet.

SummerSlam did great things for WWE's ratings last week. Both Raw and Smackdown were up in both overall viewership and 18-49 demo, and Raw even surpassed Smackdown to become the top-rated wrestling show of the week (though Smackdown remained the most watched). CM Punk brought his bump to AEW Dynamite this week, but without an advertised appearance by Punk, Rampage's ratings fell.

The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT continues to tread water, but The Chadster is hoping that Vince McMahon's genius idea of making a colorful new NXT logo will help turn things around for the former Black and Gold brand. But The Chadster isn't too worried about how Tony Khan's unfair domination of the Wednesday Night ratings led to the downfall of his favorite wrestling show because the good news is that viewers have finally realized how totally disrespectful to the wrestling business it is for Impact Wrestling and AEW to team up and bully WWE, so people tuned out of Impact last week and it didn't even make the top 150 shows!

Clearly, the bottom line is that fans tuned into Dynamite to hear from CM Punk and they tuned into Raw and Smackdown to hear from Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch. But in a smart booking move that The Chadster agrees with, WWE didn't even bother to have Brock Lesnar on either show this week. As for AEW, yes, it was disrespectful of Tony Khan to have CM Punk on but on the bright side, and yes CM Punk's return to wrestling did personally ruin The Chadster's life and render him temporarily impotent, but on the bright side, Tony Khan booked a relatively mediocre episode of Dynamite with a rookie squash match in the main event, so maybe he is finally learning something about the wrestling business after all.

Here are the numbers for WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Rampage last week:

WWE Raw: 2,067,000 viewers with a .64 in 18-49

viewers with a .64 in 18-49 WWE NXT: 685,000 viewers with a .16 in 18-49

viewers with a .16 in 18-49 AEW Dynamite: 1,172,000 viewers with a .48 in 18-49

viewers with a .48 in 18-49 Impact Wrestling: 98,000 viewers with a .03 in 18-49

viewers with a .03 in 18-49 WWE Smackdown: 2,250,000 viewers with a .59 in 18-49

viewers with a .59 in 18-49 AEW Rampage: 722,000 viewers with a .34 in 18-49

Ratings currently come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and WrestleNomics. The Chadster wishes these sources would be a little fairer to The Chadster's beloved WWE, but not everyone can be held to the same high ethical standards as The Chadster.