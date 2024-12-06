Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, lee child, Reacher

Reacher: 30th Jack Reacher Novel "Exit Strategy" Set for October 2025

The 30th Jack Reacher novel, Lee Child & Andrew Child's Exit Strategy, is set to be released in October 2025. Here's what you need to know...

With this weekend being CCXP Brazil and the hit series being included in Prime Video's showcase this weekend (along with Invincible, The Wheel of Time, and others), we were expecting some news when it comes to the live-action universe of bestselling author Lee Child's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher. With an order for Season 4 announced back in October, Season 3 set to hit in 2025, and a spinoff series spotlighting Maria Sten's Frances Neagley in play, it would make sense. But our Friday kicked off with a big surprise on the literary side – one that could have an impact on our screens down the road. In October 2025, authors Lee Child and Andrew Child will present the 30th "Jack Reacher" novel – Exit Strategy. Along with the news came an overview of what readers (and possibly, in the future, viewers) can expect from Reacher's upcoming adventure from Penguin Random House (and it reads like another good one is on the way).

A mysterious note from a stranger in trouble sends Reacher on an unexpected detour in the pulse-quickening latest thriller from Lee and Andrew Child.

'Jack Reacher will make three stops today. Not all of them were planned for.'

First stop – a Baltimore coffee shop. A seat in the corner, facing the door. Black coffee, two refills, no messing about. A minor interruption from two of the customers, but nothing he can't deal with swiftly. As he leaves, a young guy brushes against him in the doorway. Instinctively, Reacher checks the pocket holding his cash and passport. There's no problem. Nothing is missing.

Second stop – a store to buy a coat. Nothing fancy. Something he can ditch when he heads to warmer climes. Large enough to fit a man the size of a bank vault. As he pulls out his cash, he finds something new in his pocket. A handwritten note. A desperate plea for help.

Third stop – wherever this bend in the road takes him. Impressed by the guy's technique and intrigued by the message, Reacher makes it his mission to find out more.

There can be only one. Introducing the 30th #REACHER adventure. EXIT STRATEGY by Lee and Andrew Child. Pre-order yours with 50% off at Waterstones https://t.co/LD9VLNfatW pic.twitter.com/kRnhQdTrlA — Jack Reacher Books (@LeeChildReacher) December 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Reacher Season 3: Some Things You Should Know…

Back in January 2024, we learned that the third season would be tackling Lee Child's seventh novel, 2003's Persuader, with Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. In February, we learned that Anthony Michael Hall & Sonya Cassidy were joining Ritchson and the returning Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) during the currently-in-production season. Hall's Zachary Beck is a formidable & successful businessman – and a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard – who owns a rug import company that Reacher believes is a cover for some shady dealings. Cassidy's Susan Duffy is an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

In March 2024, we learned that Brian Tee had joined the cast in the series regular role of Quinn. A physically imposing and intimidating character, Quinn was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army whom Reacher (Ritchson) investigated a decade prior when he sold military secrets to hostile nations. In addition, Johnny Berchtold was cast in the series regular role of Richard Beck, a sensitive and artistic college student who lost his mother when he was young and is the only son of businessman Zachary Beck (Hall). Five years ago, he was the victim of a traumatic kidnapping that left him mutilated.

Roberto Montesinos' series regular Guillermo Villanueva is a DEA agent on the verge of retirement who has served as the mentor and father figure of Agent Susan Duffy (Cassidy). Paunchy with bad knees and a good-natured sense of humor, Villanueva loves and cares about Duffy – even though they bust each other's chops all the time. Daniel David Stewart's recurring Steven Elliot is a clean-cut rookie DEA agent – a lovable guy who's fresh-faced, new to the job, and still learning. In addition, we learned that "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters (Black Widow, Borderlands) has joined the cast as Paulie – one of Beck's bodyguards and 7 feet, 2 inches of trouble for Jack.

"Neagley [returning] was a strategic decision. The one thing you cannot do on screen that you can in a book is have the inside of somebody's head. Reacher thinks a lot, and there are pages and pages of Reacher puzzling things out. You can't write an eight-minute scene with Alan Ritchson sitting there, thinking. So we needed a secondary character to bolster the exposition," Child explained during an interview with Empire Magazine. As for the series jumping around when it comes to the novels that it's choosing for its season's inspiration, Child explains that it makes perfect sense – and fits with the story they're trying to tell on the small screen. "There was no reason to do them in order. We had massive discussions about it. The thinking went like this: 'Killing Floor' introduces Reacher as a person. So, which book shows his professional life and what he did while he was in the Army? The result was 'Bad Luck And Trouble,'" the author added.

