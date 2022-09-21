Rick and Morty S06E04 Preview: Rick Falls Victim to Family Guilt Trip

While we still process everything that was thrown at us during "Bethic Twinstinct" (check out our thoughts here), we have an extended preview of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty S06E04 "Night Family" to pass along. And as we saw in the original promo, Beth is rightfully startled to be woken up by a sleepwalking Rick doing stomach crunches in the middle of the night. Now, we have an extended preview that explains how Rick's created a "night" version of himself that learns & does things while he's sleeping. Of course, there's absolutely no way that the family can get involved! The tech? Too advanced! Except there's one thing more powerful than that… Rick's inability to survive a guilt trip from his family.

So with that in mind, here's a look at that sneak peek we just mentioned, followed by a look back at the original promo for S06E04 "Night Family":

Here's a look at the latest edition of Inside The Episode: "Bethic Twinstinct," with Harmon, writer Anne Lane, and showrunner Scott Marder doing a deep dive into some of the themes the episode was looking to tackle:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month, continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: