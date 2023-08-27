Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, American Horror Story, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, donald trump, harley quinn, james gunn, margot robbie, one piece, stranger things, The Price is Right, The Walking Dead

RIP Arleen Sorkin/Harley Quinn, Host Bob Barker: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: RIP Arleen Sorkin/Harley Quinn & Bob Barker, AHS & Margot Robbie, Adult Swim, Doctor Who, James Gunn, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? RIP Harley Quinn's Arleen Sorkin & The Price Is Right's Bob Barker, ABC's The Rookie, Amazon's Reacher, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Disney+'s Ahsoka, FX's American Horror Story/Margot Robbie, Adult Swim's "Checkered Past," AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Disney+'s The Spiderwick Chronicles, BBC's Doctor Who, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Netflix's One Piece, James Gunn/Donald Trump, Paramount+'s Special Ops: Lioness, WWE's Bray Wyatt & Terry Funk tributes, and more.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: RIP Harley Quinn's Arleen Sorkin & The Price Is Right's Bob Barker, Stranger Things 5, AHS/Margot Robbie, Adult Swim's "Checkered Past," The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Doctor Who, One Piece, James Gunn/Donald Trump, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 27, 2023:

Harley Quinn Voice Actress Arleen Sorkin Passes Away; Hamill Responds

The Rookie: Richard T. Jones Promises "Feud" Win for "The Original"

Reacher Keeps Trying to Do the Right Thing; This Time, As a Lawyer

Stranger Things 5: Joe Keery on "Convoluted" Feelings About Series End

Ahsoka Celebrates "Caturday" with Loth-Cat Poster & Tribute Video

American Horror Story: Margot Robbie Nearly Checked Into "Asylum"

Adult Swim, Cartoon Network Want Us Vibing with Our "Checkered Past"

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Spirit of La Résistance Lives On

The Spiderwick Chronicles Not Moving Forward at Disney+: Details

The Price Is Right Host, Happy Gilmore Star Bob Barker Dead at Age 99

Doctor Who Deal with "Respectful" Disney "A Fantastic Thing": BBC

What We Do in the Shadows S05E08 Review: "The Roast" and The Roasted

AEW Rampage Review: One of Top 3 Worst AEW Shows This Weekend

One Piece Star Iñaki Godoy Meets Manga Creator Eiichiro Oda (VIDEO)

James Gunn Bestows "Honor" Upon Donald Trump 19/Batman Fancasting

Special Ops: Lioness Costume Designer on Bringing Show's Look to Life

Bray Wyatt, Terry Funk Honored During Special WWE SmackDown (VIDEOS)

Stranger Things 5, AHS 12, Star Trek Day & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!