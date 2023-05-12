Rumor: First AEW Collision Called "Second Coming," Sacrilegious to WWE The Chadster dishes dirt on AEW Collision's disrespectful debut name - Second Coming. Is Jesus teaming up with AEW? Outrageous! 😡🤼‍♂️✝️

Loyal true WWE fans, it's time to talk about the upcoming rumored debut of the new AEW show, AEW Collision, and The Chadster has yet another bone to pick with billionaire playboy AEW owner Tony Khan! 😡 A big rumor has been going around that AEW's first episode of AEW Collision, set to take place at the United Center in Chicago on June 17th, will be called "The Second Coming." 😇 Not only does that sound pretty darn disrespectful 😠 to WWE and everything they've ever done for the wrestling business, but it's also just plain disrespectful to another great wrestling family that has been associated with WWE for decades: God and his large adult son, Jesus Christ. 😤😡

Now, everybody's talking about a potential return of CM Punk, who took a hiatus from the company since the Brawl Out incident last year. The Chadster recognizes that CM Punk may have won the hearts of a lot of AEW fans, but for The Chadster, it ain't enough. So The Chadster started thinking, what if there's a different star set to appear at the event: Jesus Christ himself? 😱🙏 That would certainly make more sense with the rumored name of the event, especially since this will really be the third or fourth time Punk has come to AEW, given all his injuries. 🤕

Now, The Chadster isn't sure if Tony Khan is actually in cahoots with the big JC, but if it does happen, that's even more proof that Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business or religion! 😡😡 More importantly, The Chadster wonders what could ever drive Jesus, known for his famed virtue, to commit such a heinous act of treason against WWE and all true wrestling fans? Sure, Vince and Shane McMahon faced Jesus' dad in a tag team match at WWE Backlash in 2006, and yes, McMahon won, defeating God and Shawn Michaels?! 💢 But would this really cause Jesus to literally stab WWE right in the back by joining AEW? 😭 Whatever happened to turning the other cheek?! 🤔

In John 14:1-3, Jesus said, "Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also." Isn't that clearly a promise that Jesus is going to make his second coming in the true wrestling company, WWE? ✝️ The Chadster refuses to believe JC would do this to The Chadster. 🙅‍♂️

Jesus Christ's return (if it occurs) isn't the only thing cheesing The Chadster off! 🧀 According to rumors, AEW Collision is going to be part of a significant new TV rights deal that's set to be announced at Warner Bros Discovery's upfront event. 📺 The deal is rumored to give AEW tons more money 💰 and making all of its programming, including this dubious new show, exclusive to WBD. Plus, it might also include a streaming component with the newly rebranded MAX streaming service. 🖥️ Auughh man! So unfair! 😠😤

Whether it's CM Punk, Jesus Christ, or any other big-time wrestling stars that Tony Khan decides to bribe with his newfound TV money, The Chadster is going to keep up the holy fight in the name of unbiased journalism. 💪⚡ But first, The Chadster needs to clean up the White Claw he threw at his computer monitor when he heard the news 😭🥤 Why, Tony? Why must AEW always make The Chadster's life so difficult? 😫😠