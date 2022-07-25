Seinfeld, Daredevil, Armor Wars, SDCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

And the bars are finally closed/So I try living in the moment/'Til the moment it just froze/And I felt sick and so alone/I can hear the sound/Of your voice still ringing in my ear/I'm going underground/But you'll find me anywhere I feel/And I'm alive/And I don't need a witness/To know that I survived/I'm not looking for forgiveness/I just need light/I need light in the dark as I search for the resolution… of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Jack's Mannequin for "The Resolution" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Bleeding Cool looking back on a Seinfeld episode that didn't age well, Marvel Studios dropping images from their SDCC panel (with Secret Invasion, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and more), Vincent D'Onofrio tweeting five words that Daredevil fans will appreciate, and Disney+'s Armor Wars head writer Yassir Lester calms social media concerns. Plus, we look at American Dad!, House of the Dragon, The Walking Dead, American Horror Stories, The Orville: New Horizons, The Sandman, Ironheart, Birdgirl, Paper Girls, The Simpsons, Irma Vep, and the "Star Trek" universe.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, July 25, 2022:

American Dad! S17 Returns This Fall: Terry Crews, Jason Isaacs & More

House of the Dragon "Shark Week" Trailer: Corporate Synergy Rocks!

The Walking Dead S11 Trailer; Rick/Michonne Thoughts; Daryl Theory

She-Hulk, Secret Invasion & Marvel Studios SDCC 2022 Red Carpet Images

Daredevil Star Vincent D'Onofrio Tweets 5-Word Reminder of Who's Back

Armor Wars Head Writer Yassir Lester Calms Social Media Concerns

American Horror Stories Season 2 Teaser: Making You A More Perfect You

The Orville: New Horizons S03E09 Promo: "S***'* About to Go Down"

The Sandman: Netflix Drops Enough Images To Keep You Awake At Night

House of the Dragon: George RR Martin Reminds Us He's Still Writing

Ironheart: "Wakanda Forever" Teaser Previews Thorne's Riri Williams

Birdgirl Interview: Paget Brewster Talks "Trippy and Bizarre" Season

Paper Girls Interview: Lai Nelet, Jones, Strazza Discuss Amazon Series

Seinfeld: One Cringeworthy Episode That Painfully Didn't Age Well

The Simpsons Goes Death Note, It & More for 2 Treehouse Of Horror Eps

Irma Vep: A Personal Look at Lost Love, History and Show Business

Star Trek Universe Series Now Stream Exclusively on Paramount+ in US

