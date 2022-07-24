Daredevil Returns, Star Trek, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Who else got an ass like this?/Who else throw it back like this?/What else make 'em mad like this?/What else make 'em act like this?/Yeah, I know you like my booty, booty, booty, booty, booty, booty, booty, booty/Booty, booty, booty, booty, booty/Yeah, I know you like my booty, booty, booty, booty, booty, booty, booty, booty/Booty, booty, booty, booty, booty/Yeah, I know you like my… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Saucy Santana (ft. Latto) for "Booty" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Amazon's The Boys hiding the show's biggest "big bad" in plain sight, Paramount+'s "Star Trek" EP Alex Kurtzman looking at two more spinoffs, more female leads, and a Lower Decks/Strange New Worlds crossover; Marvel Studios unleashing its timeline for its upcoming MCU streaming series, with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock ready to take on Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again. And then there's a line-up of SDCC 2022 Day #3 coverage (and more), including Stranger Things 4, AEW/ROH, Chucky, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, See, The Orville, The Sandman, Interview with the Vampire, House of the Dragon, Rick and Morty: The Vindicators 2, Teen Titans GO!, Community, Motherland: Fort Salem, Irma Vep, Paper Girls, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, July 24, 2022:

Stranger Things/"Heathens" Mix: Twenty One Pilots Hellfire Club-Worthy

Star Trek: Alex Kurtzman Talks Sisko, More Female Leads, 2 New Shows

Bryan Danielson Cleared to Compete; Booked for Match on AEW Dynamite

Chucky S02 Official Teaser Trailer: Our Demonic Doll Finds Religion

Another Title Change Takes Place at ROH Death Before Dishonor

She-Hulk Trailer, Daredevil, Loki, Agatha & More Marvel Studios News

Claudio Castagnoli Wins ROH Championship at Death Before Dishonor

See: Apple TV+ Released Season 3 Trailer for Jason Momoa-Starrer

The Orville Seasons 1-3 Coming to Disney+; Too Soon for Season 4 News

The Sandman Official Trailer Welcomes Viewers to The Dreaming

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02 Will Have Epic Lower Decks Crossover

The Sandman: Welcome to Bleeding Cool's SDCC 2022 Live Blog!

Interview with the Vampire: AMC's Anne Rice Series Adapt Drops Trailer

Star Trek: Lower Decks S03 Trailer, Key Art: Deep Space Nine & More

Star Trek: Picard Shares Season 3 Teaser, The Next Generation Key Art

Star Trek Universe: Welcome to Bleeding Cool's SDCC 2022 Live Blog!

House of the Dragon: Join Bleeding Cool's SDCC 2022 Live Blog!

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Introducing Viewers to K'ranch

Teen Titans GO!: Zack Snyder Set to Appear; De La Soul Returning

Rick and Morty Exposes The Shocking Truth Behind The Vindicators 2

ROH Death Before Dishonor: Full Card, How to Watch, Live Results

Community: The Russo Brothers Share Great Dan Harmon Pilot Ep Story

WWE SmackDown Recap 7/22: Surprise! It's Brock Lesnar After All!

The Biggest Big Bad in The Boys Is A Regular Human Being Named Todd

Motherland: Fort Salem S03E05 Review: Witch Hunting Hits Hard

The Orville: New Horizons S03E08 Review: Try and Tomorrow Is Forever

Paper Girls Interview: Vaughan, Chiang & Rogers Talk Amazon Adaptation

Irma Vep Was First Film Femme Fatale, Inspiring Catwoman & Others

Disney's Doctor Who? Justified Halt & WWE Drama: BCTV Daily Dispatch

