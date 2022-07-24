Birdgirl Interview: Paget Brewster Talks "Trippy and Bizarre" Season

Paget Brewster is fortunate enough to find such a wide range of diverse roles throughout her career across live-action and voiceover. While fans might recognize her best as the resourceful and intuitive Emily Prentiss in the long-running CBS crime series Criminal Minds, recently revived at Paramount+, she's done far more than her share of comedies, especially in the animated front, lending her voice in Family Guy, American Dad!, DuckTales, Adventure Time, and BoJack Horseman. While promoting her indie psychological thriller Hypochondriac, Brewster spoke to Bleeding Cool about her Adult Swim series Birdgirl, which wrapped its second season.

Birdgirl is a rare Adult Swim spinoff (stemming from Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law), one of several rebranded Hanna Barbara cartoons to make a more comedic transition from its 1960s roots along with Sealab. Hanna Barbara was trying to cater its animation to all ages to characters more resembling Looney Tunes with Huckleberry Hound and Snagglepuss to superheroes like Birdman, Thundaar the Barbarian, and The Herculoids. The company even got the attention of Marvel to adapt The Fantastic Four into a series.

In Birdgirl, Brewster stars as the title character, which she first played in Harvey Birdman for eight episodes. The spinoff acts as a sequel series as it saw her and her alter ego Judy take over her father's company following his passing creating far more misadventures as she comes to her own balancing her superhero life and the firm she inherited. Brewster remains the lone holdover from the Harvey Birdman cast in the series. "It's even more like kind of trippy and bizarre. Everyone's up to their same hijinks," Brewster said. "There is a lot of nudity, a lot of swearing. It's not an animated show for kids, but there's a lot they got some really good songs. They got some really good music this season, and the animation, they started getting pretty fast and loose with some weird animation styles that I was really excited to see. I didn't know when we recorded it, like, 'Oh, what's going on here?' So 'Birdgirl' is even trippier, very funny. It's just wrong, absurd, clever, and wrong."

Seasons one and two of Birdgirl, which also stars Rob Delaney, Sonia Denis, Kether Donohue, John Doman, Negin Farsad, Tony Hale, River L. Ramirez, and Julie Dove, are available to stream on HBO Max. Hypochondriac comes out in theaters on July 29, on-demand, and digital on August 4th.