Shark Tank Beats WWE Smackdown in Ratings Again

Another week, another embarrassing loss for WWE in the Friday Night Ratings Wars. Once again, Shark Tank defeated WWE Smackdown in the 18-49 demographic and nearly doubled Smackdown's total viewers. Smackdown did manage to eke out a win in 18-49 over the first hour of 20/20 that aired after Shark Tank, so it wasn't all a loss, though 20/20 still had more overall viewers.

WWE Smackdown Ratings Steady, Viewership Slightly Up

Smackdown's ratings in the 18-49 demographic remained steady from last week, with both hours earning a .6. That was enough to take second place for the night in Showbuzz Daily's rankings, behind Shark Tank, of course, which has been consistently beating Smackdown this season. However, in overall viewership, Smackdown was up slightly over last week, with 2.202 million viewers in the first hour and 2.228 million viewers in the second hour. As to why those numbers were up, I think the answer is simple: Baron Corbin was heavily featured in the opening segment, which probably caused everyone watching to call up their friends and family and tell them to tune in to see the Ratings King of Friday Nights do his thing. I don't know what it will take for WWE to realize that Baron Corbin is their biggest ratings draw and give him the world title, but I guess this Roman Reigns thing is doing okay for right now.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Times are difficult right now with the pandemic, the presidential election fallout, and everything else going on in the world, so the last thing The Chadster needs is the added stress of WWE Smackdown losing to Shark Tank in the ratings every Friday. This was the Survivor Series go-home show, and if WWE can't beat Shark Tank on an episode featuring both Baron Corbin and the final storyline developments before one of the biggest PPVs of the year, I don't know what to think. I need a white claw right now, and it's not even noon yet.