Posted in: Apple, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Slow Horses

Slow Horses: Author Mick Herron Pens Message for "Clown Town" Readers

Slow Horses author Mick Herron wrote a note to the readers of his latest Slough House novel, "Clown Town," before they dive into it.

Article Summary Clown Town, the latest Slow Horses novel, pits Jackson Lamb's team against MI5's hidden past and uncertain future.

River Cartwright investigates his grandfather's secret library, uncovering old and dangerous spy secrets.

Diana Taverner faces exposure over a past MI5 operation, seizing the chance to manipulate Slough House agents.

Mick Herron shares a heartfelt note on writing Clown Town, thanking readers for their continued enthusiasm.

The latest Slow Horses – or Slough House for purists – novel is out this week, a few weeks ahead of the premiere of the fifth season of the TV series on Apple TV+. In Clown Town, Jackson Lamb and the bad spies of Slough House are caught in a deadly battle between MI5's secret past and its murky future in this "gripping, hilarious, and heartbreaking thriller." Here's a look at a rundown of the novel, followed by a special message from author Mick Herron (and here's hoping Apple TV+'s Gary Oldman-starring adaptation continues its run long enough to adapt this one, too).

"Old spies grow ridiculous, River. Old spies aren't much better than clowns." Or so David Cartwright, the late retired head of MI5, used to tell his grandson. He forgot to add that old spies can be dangerous, too, especially if they've fallen on hard times—as River Cartwright is about to learn the hard way.

David Cartwright, long buried, has left his library to the Spooks' College in Oxford, and now one of the books is missing. Or perhaps it never existed. River, once a "slow horse" of Slough House, MI5's outpost for demoted and disgraced spies, has some time to kill while awaiting medical clearance to return to work, and starts investigating the secrets of his grandfather's library.

Over at the Park, MI5 First Desk Diana Taverner is in a pickle. An operation carried out during the height of the Troubles laid bare the ugly side of state security, and those involved are threatening to expose details. But every threat hides an opportunity, and Taverner has come up with a scheme. All she needs is the right dupe to get caught holding the bag.

Jackson Lamb, the enigmatic and odiferous head of Slough House, has no plans to send in the clowns. On the other hand, if the clowns ignore his instructions, any harm that befalls them is hardly his fault. But they're his clowns. And if they don't all make it home, there'll be a reckoning.

Mick Herron's Note to Slow Horses Readers

"It occurred to me lately that the page that takes longest to write in any novel barring the first is not the opening page, not the closing page; not even that difficult one in the middle which required some pretty intense research about the geography of downtown Birmingham, or the potential toxic properties of marzipan . . . No.

The page that takes longest is the one that's headed "Also by" or similar. That page in Clown Town took me the best part of thirty years to write, but it's the one I hope you'll zip past fastest to get to the actual story. Which also took a while to produce.

Writing doesn't get easier, not even after thirty years, and nor should it. Having regular readers is an honour and a privilege, and should never be taken for granted. I'm proud beyond measure that you're waiting for the chance to read Clown Town, and I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoy the thought of you doing so."

Clown Town is now out in bookstores.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!