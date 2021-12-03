SmackDown Preview 12/3: Brock Lesnar Returns Live On Fox Tonight!

Hey gang! WWE superstar Brock Lesnar has been suspended from SmackDown since October 22, when he went on an absolute rampage against The Bloodline and anyone else in his way, which happened to include WWE Official Adam Pearce, who Lesnar F-5ed twice during the assault. Pearce wasted no time in suspending Lesnar indefinitely, much to the delight of The Bloodline and their leader, Universal Champion Roman Reigns. But on last week's SmackDown, things changed and it was announced live on the air that Lesnar's suspension was lifted and that "The Beast" would be returning to SmackDown tonight, live on Fox.

We can only imagine the destruction Brock Lesnar has in mind for his enemies when he makes his SmackDown return tonight, but WWE.com has tried to spell it out for us.

What will happen when Brock Lesnar returns to SmackDown this Friday? In the wake of the stunning announcement by Kayla Braxton last week that Brock Lesnar's suspension has been lifted, what will The Beast have in store when he is once again unleashed upon SmackDown? What will his return mean for Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's control over the blue brand? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

While a live Brock Lesnar appearance is certainly enough to get people to tune in to SmackDown tonight, unfortunately, WWE has not announced any actual wrestling matches for tonight's show on Fox for us to look forward to. But hey! Who needs wrestling matches on a wrestling show, right? They just get in the way of all of those super interesting backstage segments and all of that stellar world-class comedy WWE is known for.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Brock Lesnar returns to SmackDown this Friday (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqZpzkJRvSE)

To see who and what Brock Lesnar will destroy tonight, tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox.