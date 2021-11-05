SNL, Game of Thrones, CM Punk & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 05 Nov 21

Time, I've been passing time watching trains go by. All of my life. Lying on the sand watching seabirds fly. Wishing there would be someone waiting home for me. Something's telling me it might be you. It's telling me it might be… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Stephen Bishop for "It Might Be You" (from Tootsie– video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include NBC's Saturday Night Live & SNL promos, HBO Max's Young Justice: Phantoms, AEW's CM Punk & Jon Moxley, AMC's Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, TNT's Animal Kingdom's series finale, HBO's Game of Thrones & Gemma Whelan… and Gael Garcia Bernal goes Werewolf by Night? Oh yeah, and there's a whole ton more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, November 5, 2021:

WWE Releases More Wrestlers Including Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Eva Marie

Saturday Night Live: Kieran Culkin/Ed Sheeran Name Game; No Ghosts?!

Young Justice Fans Get Season 5 Reminder, Learn How to Make It Happen

Ryback Lashes Out at Amazon Over Schedule IV Drug Testing

Perry Mason: 7 Join Season 2 Cast; Kilpatrick Upped to Series Regular

Kyle O'Reilly's Contract With WWE Is Set To Expire Next Month

Better Call Saul Star: "Insane" Season 6 Will "Blow People's Minds"

Why Bryan Danielson vs. Miro Can't Compare to Daniel Bryan vs. Rusev

Marvel Halloween Special Taps Gael Garcia Bernal; Werewolf by Night?

The Wheel of Time "Weaves" Together Some Impressive Character Posters

Vikings: Valhalla Wraps Season 2 Ahead of Netflix Series' 2022 Debut

Doctor Who: Time Fracture Missions Set to Resume November 26th

Why The Chadster Hated CM Punk's Touching Tribute to Jon Moxley

Former Kalisto Earns Backstage Heat in AEW for Spelling Mistake

Animal Kingdom Series Finale "Fulfilling" for Fans & "So Brilliant"

Fairfax: Amazon's Prime Video Series Offers Surreal Culture Commentary

Harlem: Tracy Oliver's Amazon Original Drops Official Trailer, Key Art

Game of Thrones Star Gemma Whelan: Sex Scenes Were "A Frenzied Mess"

