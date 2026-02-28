Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
God of War, Firefly, Paramount/Netflix & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Firefly, Scrubs, Paramount/Netflix, Fire Country, Ghosts, God of War, Daredevil: Born Again & more!
Article Summary
- God of War TV series gets a first look at Hurst's Kratos and Vinson's Atreus on Prime Video
- Firefly, Tracker, Scrubs, Fire Country, and Ghosts headline the latest TV news and sneak peeks
- Major industry updates: Paramount/WBD deal sees Netflix walking away with $2.8 billion,
- Catch up on RuPaul's Drag Race, SNL laughs, and new Netflix previews, including Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Marshals, CIA, Tracker, Firefly, Scrubs, SNL, Paramount/Netflix, NCIS: Origins, RuPaul's Drag Race, Boston Blue, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, Ghosts, God of War, Daredevil: Born Again, Detective Hole, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 28th, 2026:
Marshals S01E02: "Zone of Death" Images, S01E04 Overview Released
CIA S01E02 "Directed Energy" Sneak Peeks: Colin & Bill Head North
Tracker: Who's In the Mood for New S03E10: "The Fallout" Sneak Peeks?
Ghosts Season 5: Check Out 2 Early Sneak Peeks at S05E12: "The List"
Firefly Tease Isn't Con, Podcast or Crossover; Fillion Recruits Maher
WWE SmackDown Preview: Elimination Chamber Go-Home Show Guide
Scrubs: ABC Releases Season 1 Ep. 3: "My Rom-Com" Image Gallery
SNL Cast, Connor Storrie Even Funnier in Midweek Sketch Blooper Reel
Paramount/WBD Deal Done By September? Ellison, Zaslav Believe It
Netflix Is Now Officially $2.8B Richer, Thanks to Paramount/WBD Deal
NCIS: Origins S02E09 "Fools Rush In" Preview: Wedding Fallout & More
RuPaul's Drag Race S18: "Fannie: The Hard Knock Ball Rusical" Preview
WBD/Paramount "Envy" of Industry; 6-12 Months for Approval: Zaslav
Boston Blue Returns Tonight: Here's Our S01E10: "Hard Truths" Preview
Fire Country Season 4 Ep. 10 Preview: Who Gets Called "On the Carpet"?
Sheriff Country Returns: Here's Your S01E10 "Crucible, Part 2" Preview
Ghosts UK: Original BBC Series Returning as New Theatrical Film
God of War: Prime Video Offers Look at Hurst's Kratos, Vinson's Atreus
Smiling Friends Ending in The Daily LITG, 27th of February 2026
Paramount/WBD, Heated Rivalry, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Less "Frankenstein," More "Unfettered"
Scrubs: Braff and Chalke Reveal Guest Stars They Want for Revival
Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole Gets Intense Second Trailer from Netflix
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 8: Let's Get Snatched By Love
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!