God of War, Firefly, Paramount/Netflix & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Firefly, Scrubs, Paramount/Netflix, Fire Country, Ghosts, God of War, Daredevil: Born Again & more!

Article Summary God of War TV series gets a first look at Hurst's Kratos and Vinson's Atreus on Prime Video

Firefly, Tracker, Scrubs, Fire Country, and Ghosts headline the latest TV news and sneak peeks

Major industry updates: Paramount/WBD deal sees Netflix walking away with $2.8 billion,

Catch up on RuPaul's Drag Race, SNL laughs, and new Netflix previews, including Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Marshals, CIA, Tracker, Firefly, Scrubs, SNL, Paramount/Netflix, NCIS: Origins, RuPaul's Drag Race, Boston Blue, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, Ghosts, God of War, Daredevil: Born Again, Detective Hole, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 28th, 2026:

Marshals S01E02: "Zone of Death" Images, S01E04 Overview Released

CIA S01E02 "Directed Energy" Sneak Peeks: Colin & Bill Head North

Tracker: Who's In the Mood for New S03E10: "The Fallout" Sneak Peeks?

Ghosts Season 5: Check Out 2 Early Sneak Peeks at S05E12: "The List"

Firefly Tease Isn't Con, Podcast or Crossover; Fillion Recruits Maher

WWE SmackDown Preview: Elimination Chamber Go-Home Show Guide

Scrubs: ABC Releases Season 1 Ep. 3: "My Rom-Com" Image Gallery

SNL Cast, Connor Storrie Even Funnier in Midweek Sketch Blooper Reel

Paramount/WBD Deal Done By September? Ellison, Zaslav Believe It

Netflix Is Now Officially $2.8B Richer, Thanks to Paramount/WBD Deal

NCIS: Origins S02E09 "Fools Rush In" Preview: Wedding Fallout & More

RuPaul's Drag Race S18: "Fannie: The Hard Knock Ball Rusical" Preview

WBD/Paramount "Envy" of Industry; 6-12 Months for Approval: Zaslav

Boston Blue Returns Tonight: Here's Our S01E10: "Hard Truths" Preview

Fire Country Season 4 Ep. 10 Preview: Who Gets Called "On the Carpet"?

Sheriff Country Returns: Here's Your S01E10 "Crucible, Part 2" Preview

Ghosts UK: Original BBC Series Returning as New Theatrical Film

God of War: Prime Video Offers Look at Hurst's Kratos, Vinson's Atreus

Smiling Friends Ending in The Daily LITG, 27th of February 2026

Paramount/WBD, Heated Rivalry, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Less "Frankenstein," More "Unfettered"

Scrubs: Braff and Chalke Reveal Guest Stars They Want for Revival

Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole Gets Intense Second Trailer from Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 8: Let's Get Snatched By Love

