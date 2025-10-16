Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

South Park, Stranger Things 5, The Boys Universe: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys Universe, SNL, South Park, The Mighty Nein, Ghosts, Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary South Park Season 27 dives into "Twisted Christian" with Peter Thiel and a possibly possessed Cartman.

The Boys universe expands as Eric Kripke teases Gen V, Vought Rising, and the franchise's future plans.

Stranger Things 5 nears its epic series finale with a confirmed two-hour closing episode by the Duffer Bros.

Today's BCTV Daily Dispatch also looks at SNL 51, Ghosts Season 5, Mighty Nein, Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's "The Boys" Universe, NBC's SNL, Comedy Central's South Park, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Crunchyroll's Trigun Stargaze, TBS's AEW Collision, Prime Video's The Mighty Nein, Netflix's The Witcher, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, CBS's Ghosts, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Hulu's All's Fair, MGM+'s Bosch: Start of Watch, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, BBC's Doctor Who, Channel 4's The Inbetweeners, Peacock's Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: "The Boys" Universe, SNL, South Park, Smiling Friends, The Mighty Nein, The Witcher, Ghosts, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Bosch: Start of Watch, Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 16, 2025:

The Boys/Gen V/"Vought Rising": Eric Kripke on Franchise's Future

SNL 51 Host/Musical Guest Sabrina Carpenter Checks In From Read-Thru

South Park S27E06 "Twisted Christian": 6-7, Peter Thiel, Jesus & More

Smiling Friends S03E03: "Mole Man": Charlie & Pim's "Number One Fan"?

Trigun Stargaze Returns in January 2026; Check Out the New Trailer

AEW Dynamite and Collision Preview: 3 Hours of Anti-WWE Propaganda

The Mighty Nein Sneak Peek: It's Like a Deadly Round of Whack-a-Mole

The Witcher Season 4 Clip: Laurence Fishburne's Regis Makes the Save

My Hero Academia Final Season English Dub Debuts This Saturday

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Set for Season 2 with "Larger Scale Story"

Ghosts Season 5 Trailer: The Devil Comes A-Calling on Jay

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Finale Images, Sneak Peeks

South Park S27E06: "Twisted Christian" Preview: Cartman Possessed?!?

SNL 51: Sabrina and The City? Carpenter Channels Inner Carrie Bradshaw

All's Fair: Kardashian, Watts, Nash-Betts & More on Ryan Murphy Series

NBA 2K26 Reveals Season Two Arriving This Friday

Bosch: Start of Watch Prequel Set for MGM+; Monaghan as Harry Bosch

Stranger Things 5: Duffers Confirm Series Finale "Around Two Hours"

Buffy Sequel in The Daily LITG, 15th October 2025

Punisher, Tracker, Jessica Jones/MCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: That Time Steven Moffat Created Another Secret Doctor

The Inbetweeners Set to Return with Original Creators and Cast

Devil in Disguise Star Michael Chernus on Clarifying Gacy Narratives

Devil in Disguise Star Marin Ireland on Navigating Emotional Journey

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!