Star Trek: Discovery S04E13 Proves Frantic, Refreshing Finish: Review

The season four finale of Star Trek: Discovery felt as classic, on-brand, and powerful as any season finale in the franchise's history. Most times it involves hostile threats and most times, the way to deal with them is some kind of brute force or cunning in an effort to destroy. This time, we have a deviation from that because the threat the Federation calls Species 10-C remained unknown until the final two episodes of the season. While it sort of bottlenecked the narrative at the end, it tempered what the crew can do, especially when fear and anger are two of the main guiding forces influencing two of our main characters, Book (David Ajala) and Tarka (Shawn Doyle). Adhering to Federation principles for first contact even in the face of beings with immeasurable power took a leap of faith in the episode "Coming Home." Here are your minor spoilers warning for the episode.

Tarka aimed to complete the mission to neutralize the dark matter anomaly power source even when Book got cold feet and decided to trust Discovery to make first contact. Of course, we have Reno (Tig Notaro) to thank for casting enough doubt on Tarka's plan to use the isolytic weapon on the DMA power source to get Book to question their plans. Unfortunately, Book and Reno are trapped in a forcefield from Tarka to keep them away from the ship's controls. Meanwhile, Discovery finds itself trapped within the grasp of an enclosure by 10-C and attempts to break free to catch Book's ship. Everyone gets a chance to shine from the main cast to the recurring guest stars in Tara Rosling (T'Rina), Chelah Horsdal (Rillak), Hiro Kanagawa (Dr. Hirai), Phymzile Sitole (Ndoye), and Oded Fehr (Vance).

Aside from those two fronts, we also get an evacuation sequence of immediate Federation space that includes Earth and Ni'Var, led by Vance and Tilly (Mary Wiseman) as the threat of the DMA possibly decimating the planets became much more of a reality. Written by Michelle Paradise and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, there's plenty to do for everyone and they earn their paychecks and then some. Nothing and no one is wasted during this season wrap-up, with even characters you might not think deserve second chances eventually getting opportunities to redeem themselves. Even when first contact is finally made, you're left with a sense of awe and wonder as the franchise has done countless times. Even though we've seen this scenario so many times in the past, the series still found a way to make this moment feel unique and new. The season four finale Star Trek: Discovery pretty much leaves no stone unturned, so much so it could pass as a series finale.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, Episode 13 "Coming Home" Review by Tom Chang 9 / 10 Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 finale "Coming Home" felt as classic, on-brand, and powerful as any season finale in the franchise's history, nicely capping off a season that grew into its own after some early-season growing pains.