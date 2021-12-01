Star Trek, Mrs. Maisel, GOT & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 01 Dec 21

And this is how it starts/Take your shoes off in the back of my van/Yeah my shirt looks so good/When it's just hanging off your back/And she said, "Use your hands and my spare time/We've got one thing in common, it's this tongue of mine."/She said/She's got a boyfriend anyway/There's only minutes before I drop you off/All we seem to do is talk about sex/She's got a boyfriend anyway/ She's got… the BCTV Daily Dispatch anyway! With much love & respect to The 1975 for "Sex" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Disney+'s Agatha: House of Harkness & The Book of Boba Fett, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO's "Game of Thrones" universe, ABC's "Facts of Live" & "Diff'rent Strokes" live reenactments, Netflix's Locke & Key, and more. And then we wrap things up with reviews of HBO Max's Head of the Class and Peacock's Saved by the Bell.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, December 1, 2021:

The Always Sunny Podcast: Our Sincerest Apologies to Joe Rogan Fans

Squid Game Star Park Hae-Soo Set for Korean "Money Heist" Remake

The Masked Singer S06 Group A Finale Preview; Masks & Clues Updated

Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Wraps Production on His Final Episode

Kevin Can F**k Himself: AMC Series Ending Run with Season 2

The Flash Season 8: Robbie Amell Returning for 2-Episode Guest Stint

Locke & Key S03 Confirmed for 2022; Sherri Saum Set as Series Regular

Riverdale S06E03 Preview: Turns Out Mr. Cypher & Pop Were Old Friends

The Flash "Armageddon" Part 3: Iris Needs Answers About Joe's Death

NXT 2.0 Preview 11/30: Two Ladder Matches Ahead Of WarGames

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Teaser Drops, Out In February

The Witcher Recaps Geralt & Yennefer's Relationship Ahead of Season 2

Game of Thrones: HBO Prequel Dunk & Egg Reportedly Sets Writer/EP

Trish Stratus Set for WWE Return… at a House Show?!

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: Kaitlin Olson Talks Bog Episode

WWE is Making Storylines Out of its Own Mass Layoffs

The Facts of Life, Diff'rent Strokes "Live" Casts Aniston, Hart & More

Star Trek: Discovery Releases S04E03 "Choose to Live" Images & Preview

Boba Fett & Fennec Shand Key Art Begs "You've Got Red on You" Joke

Agatha: House of Harkness: So Did Kathryn Hahn Send a Mephisto Signal?

Squid Game: Netflix Series Highlighted in Newest CASETiFY Collection

Game of Thrones: George R. R. Martin "Begged" HBO for 10 Seasons

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, including HBO Max's Head of the Class and Peacock's Saved by the Bell:

Head of the Class Season 1 Episode 5 Returns to Familiar Well: Review

Saved by the Bell Season 2 Episode 3: Who Knew Chaos Could Be So Fun?

