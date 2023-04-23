Star Trek: Picard/Doctor Who: RTD Offers Matalas Some "Last Gen" Love Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies offered Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas some serious "The Last Generation" love.

We think we can safely say that Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard Showrunner & EP Terry Matalas and the show's creative team have a pretty big hit on their hands with the show's third & final season – especially the series finale "The Last Generation." Three days after its premiere and (based on what's being read on our site this weekend) fans just can't stop talking about what went down, what could've been & what might still be ("Star Trek: Legacy" anyone?). Along with praise from fans and critics, Matalas has also been getting a lot of love from his peers within the creative community. In fact, Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies took a break from filming a new series of exciting adventures with new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and new companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) – and beginning the process of expanding the "WHO-niverse" – to make sure that the folks over at the Paramount+ series know just how much they loved it.

"How good? HOW good?! I'd say perfect. I loved those final shots around the table like the camera couldn't bear to let go. Wonderful!" Davies wrote as the caption to their Instagram post that also shared a look at the third season poster:

Well, it didn't take long for that to grab Matalas' attention, whose response was pretty much exactly how our response would've been: "Well, this is the coolest thing ever":

And here's a look at what both Davies and British author Paul Cornell ("Doctor Who" novels) had to say as a follow-up, with Matalas appreciating the love & support. Of course, the obvious response to all of this would be… STAR TREK/DOCTOR WHO CROSSOVER! YES! YES! YES! But being a bit more realistic, it would be nice to see Matalas and Davies swapping fracnhises for an episode: