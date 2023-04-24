Star Trek: Picard, Musk/Gaiman/King, AHS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard/Discovery, AHS 12, Yellowjackets, Elon Musk/Stephen King/Neil Gaiman, The Rookie & more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch bringing us Daughtry with "No Surprise," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, FX's American Horror Story, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Elon Musk/Stephen King/Neil Gaiman, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, BBC's Doctor Who, Amazon's Outer Range, ABC's The Rookie, TNT's AEW Rampage, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 24, 2023:

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Borg Factor In Shaw/Seven Dynamic

American Horror Story: Patti LuPone No Fan of Kim Kardashian Casting

Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 5 Review: Poop Duties Never End Well

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Wil Wheaton/Crusher Family Reunion

Elon Musk Brags About Size of His Donation, Misses Stephen King Point

American Horror Story Season 12: Big "Delicate" NYC Filming Week Ahead

Star Trek: Discovery EP Confirms Heading Out for Final Season 5 Shoot

Star Trek: Picard/Doctor Who: RTD Offers Matalas Some "Last Gen" Love

Outer Range: Josh Brolin Gets to The Naked Truth Behind Season 2

Star Trek: Picard: Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack? Wheaton Responds

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21 Sneak Peek: Will Aaron Get Served?

AEW Rampage Recap: Hopefully the Last Saturday Show Ever for AEW

Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio Back in NYC for "Born Again" Filming

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Miles O'Brien: "We Have An Idea"

Neil Gaiman & Stephen King Agree: Elon Musk Is Wasting His Money

The Orville, ST: Picard, King/Musk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: Picard: TOS Star Walter Koenig on New Chekov Family Role

