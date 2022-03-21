Stargirl, Moon Knight, Loki, TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 21 Mar 22

Are you that hitta that can f**k me right?/Are you that hitta that can last all night?/Are you that hitta that won't tell lies?/Are you that hitta? Are you that hitta?/Are you that hitta with the fun zone ting?/Are you that hitta who won't touch my friends?/Are you that hitta lick between my lips?/Are you that hitta? Are you that hitta… BCTV Daily Dispatch? With much love & respect to Shenseea (ft. 21 Savage) for "R U That" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes: My Hero Academia releasing new Season 6 key art, Netflix's Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk talks Season 2, AMC's The Walking Dead looks to make first contact, Loki writer Michael Waldron releasing Tara Strong's Miss Minutes' WGA acceptance speech, Disney+'s Moon Knight offers up another teaser, The CW's DC's Stargirl star Brec Bessinger (Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl) confirms Season 3 filming wrap, Adult Swim's Uzumaki honors Toonami's 25th anniversary, and more. And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time around, we have AMC's The Walking Dead, STARZ's Shining Vale, and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, March 21, 2022:

Loki: Michael Waldron Shares Miss Minutes WGA Speech We Didn't See

Uzumaki: Junji Ito Honors Toonami 25th with Anime Series Teaser Image

Doctor Who: We'll Take a Tennant/Tate Reunion Wherever We Can Get It

The Walking Dead S11E13 Preview: Aaron & Gabriel Meet A New Community

Maury: Daytime Talker Is… NOT Producing New Shows After September

My Hero Academia Season 6 Key Art Highlights Some Somber Pro Heroes

Riverdale S06E06 Preview; Aguirre-Sacasa Teases Post-Rivervale Impact

Squid Game: Hwang Dong-hyuk Promises "More Great Games" for Season 2

Moon Knight Teaser: Steven's Having the Best, Worst Day of His Life

DC's Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger Confirms Season 3 Filming Wrap

Killing Eve: Laura Neal Developing "Grounded Superhero Comedy" Series

Buffy, Star Trek, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 20 Mar 22

Here's a look at what made our review roster in the past 24-hours, including AMC's The Walking Dead, STARZ's Shining Vale, and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard:

The Walking Dead S11E13 Time-Traveled More Than Doctor Who: Review

Shining Vale Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Lemon Drops & Character Flops

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 E03 Review: Adventures in Assimilating

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.