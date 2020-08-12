Stargirl Wants All Cosmic Staffs to #DCSuitUp; Lois Lane Wants Answers

For those of you who haven't heard, WarnerMedia is out promoting its upcoming virtual fan event DC FanDome that's taking place for 24 hours on Saturday, August 22nd. So far, we've heard from Supergirl stars Nicole Maines aka Nia Nal aka Dreamer and Melissa Benoist aka Kara Danvers aka Supergirl, The Flash stars Candice Patton aka Iris West-Allen and Grant Gustin aka Barry Allen aka The Flash, and Black Lightning star Cress Williams aka Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning in a series of key art images that do a really nice job of merging each character's on-screen and comic book personas. So now it's time for Stargirl and Superman & Lois to get in on the action.

DC FanDome is WarnerMedia's virtual global event where fans can learn about what's ahead for television, film, and video games. Attendees will be able to hear from the casts and creators from a number of series (including those yet to be announced), including Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders, and more.

Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch aka Lois Lane is on the case and getting us to think "big picture." While she works to uncover the DCFD (is that what we're going with?) schedule, Brec Bassinger aka Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl follows that up with a global "call to cosmic staffs" that definitely gets a response. Pretty impressive since The CW's newest addition just wrapped up her first season this week (with some sweet cliffhangers for the next season of Stargirl).