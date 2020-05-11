Stargirl Won't Embrace Her Legacy Alone in New DC Universe Teaser

With The CW and DC Universe's upcoming live-action Stargirl set to light up the skies starting this time next week, the streaming service is tagging in for a new teaser that demonstrates to Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore that her legacy awaits. But for her to truly embrace it, she's going to need some help and that's going to start with her stepdad Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson). Previously a sidekick who was with the original Justice Society of America and now big robot muscle S.T.R.I.P.E., Dugan will help Courtney learn the ropes to form a new JSA. Though we've gotten looks at them in previous teasers, the clip below is one of the best yet to show Anjelika Washington's Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Yvette Monreal's Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, and Cameron Gellman's Rick Tyler aka Hourman in action.

Of course, we can't forget about the team of super-villains that took down the previous JSA. As we've seen before, this crew's learned from its past and has every intention of repeating it. Meet the Injustice Society: Henry King aka Brainwave (Christopher James Baker); Paula Brooks aka Tigress (Joy Osmanski); Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins); Dr. Ito aka Dragon King (Nelson Lee); and Jordan Mahkent aka Icicle (Neil Jackson).

Here's A Look At Who Else Is Set to Help or Hinder Stargirl

DC Universe and The CW's Stargirl premieres on May 18 and 19, respectively. The live-action series also stars Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat). Joining them this season are Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother). Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board. Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.