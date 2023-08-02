Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, bctv daily dispatch, crisis on infinite earths, dark side of the ring, justified, one piece, SAG-AFTRA, star trek, stephen amell, strange new worlds, Watchmen

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping My Chemical Romance with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Stephen Amell & SAG-AFTRA, FX's Reservation Dogs, WWE/NXT, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, FX's Justified: City Primeval, HBO's Euphoria, Amazon's Blade Runner 2099, Watchmen/"Crisis" animated films, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Netflix's Disenchantment, Netflix's One Piece, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Pee-wee Herman, Leonard Nimoy, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 2, 2023:

Reservation Dogs Season 3 Opening Scene: A Welcome to the Spirit World

WWE NXT Preview: The Great American Bash Fallout & Lots More!

Dark Side of the Ring S04E09 "WCW/Bash": Jeff Jarrett Has His Doubts

Justified: City Primeval S01E04 Preview: Raylan Has Serious Concerns

Euphoria: Zendaya Posts on Passing of "Brother" & Co-Star Angus Cloud

Blade Runner 2099 Series Eyeing October Filming in Northern Ireland?

Watchmen, Justice League/"Crisis" Films Not New DCU: James Gunn

Arrow Star Stephen Amell Tries Clarifying SAG-AFTRA Strike Comments

WWE Raw Review: WWE Gives the Hard Sell for SummerSlam

Ahsoka Tano Knows "Something Is Coming… Something Dark" (TEASER)

Disenchantment Part 5: The Final Battle for Dreamland Begins (TEASER)

Dark Side of the Ring "Bash/Beach" Ep "Missed a Few Key Pieces": Russo

WWE Returns to India for First Time Since 2017 in September

One Piece Crew Ready to Set Sail in Netflix Series Key Art Poster

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Director Gets Season 3 Invite?

Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Honored by Entertainment Industry

Star Trek: Leonard Nimoy Postage Stamp Gets Rep. Adam Schiff Support

Lackadaisy Webcomic Hits A Million Dollars Fundraising After One Week

