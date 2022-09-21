Stranger Things 5, The Flash, Firefly, B5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The wild boys are calling on their way back from the fire/In August moon's surrender to a dust cloud on the rise/Wild boys fallen far from glory, reckless and so hungered/On the razor's edge you trail because there's murder/By the roadside in a sore afraid new world/They tried to break us, looks like they'll try again/Wild boys never lose it/Wild boys never chose this way/Wild boys never close your eyes/Wild boys always shine… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Duran Duran for "The Wild Boys" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes HBO's Last Week Tonight host John Oliver calling out Sky Media for censoring his Queen Elizabeth II comments, The Flash stars Grant Gustin & John Wesley Shipp posting heartfelt messages, NBC's Saturday Night Live revealing the hosts & musical guests for the first three Season 48 shows, Nathan Fillion thanking Joss Whedon, the cast & the fans on the 20th anniversary of Firefly, Crunchyroll streaming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as of this Wednesday, The Sandman's Neil Gaiman supporting & defending J. Michael Straczynski's efforts to reboot Babylon 5 for The CW, and the writers' room for Netflix's Stranger Things 5 revealing a major milestone.

Plus, we look at HBO's House of the Dragon, BBC's Inside Man, a crossover between The CW's Stargirl & HBO Max's Titans, WWE, the return of Billy on the Street, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, Disney+'s Star Wars: Andor, Netflix's Sonic Prime, Netflix's DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Netflix's The Midnight Club, Conan O'Brien & Norm Macdonald, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, September 21, 2022:

House of the Dragon S01E06 Sneak Peek Previews Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra

The Flash: John Wesley Shipp Offers Grant Gustin "Parting Gift" Advice

Stranger Things 5 Writers' Important 2-Word Update: "Grid Complete"

Neil Gaiman Supports/Defends JMS's Babylon 5 Reboot Series Efforts

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Set to Stream on Crunchyroll Beginning This Wednesday

Firefly 20th Anniv: Nathan Fillion Thanks Joss Whedon, Cast & Fans

Saturday Night Live S48: Megan Thee Stallion x 2, Miles Teller & More!

Inside Man Official Trailer Released; Steven Moffat Drops Details

Stargirl/Titans: Brec Bassinger IG Post Appears to Confirm Crossover

White Rabbit Easter Egg is the Talk of WWE Raw This Week

Billy on the Street: Eichner, Rudd Need Straight People to Go See Bros

The Flash: Grant Gustin's "Last First Time" Putting on Suit for Season

The Power of Chucky Compels You to Check Out These New Season 2 Images

Andor Episodes 1-3 Review: The War in Star Wars Leaves Everyone Bloody

Sonic Prime Official Teaser Trailer Released; Set for Winter 2022

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Trailer #2 Released

John Oliver: Sky Censoring Queen Elizabeth II Comments "Pretty S****y"

The Midnight Club Official Trailer: Death Is A Rite Of Passage

Cobra Kai 5 EP Jon Hurwitz, Star Robyn Lively Discuss Jessica's Return

Conan O'Brien Pens Perfect Tribute in Honor of Norm Macdonald

House of the Dragon S01E05 Proper Farewell to Alcock, Carey: Review

Andor: Diego Luna "Was Shocked" About Returning to Star Wars Universe

The Sandman Season 2 Watch Rolls On & Lots More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.