Supergirl Season 6 E06 "Prom Again!" Preview: Defeated By Cat Grant?

Looks like it's time for "Plan B" if Kara's (Melissa Benoist) Super Friends don't want to lose her forever to the Phantom Zone, with this week's episode of The CW's Supergirl "Prom Again!" finding Nia aka Dreamer (Nicole Maines) and Brainy's (Jesse Rath) timey-wimey plan to save her having hit more than a few snags. But as you're about to see from the massive image preview shared by the network, Supergirl's downfall may end up coming at the hands of… Cat Grant (Eliza Helm)? Here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for Tuesday night's episode:

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 6 "Prom Again!": CHYLER LEIGH MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Part two of the flashback episodes pick up where things left off – Young Kara (guest star Izabela Vidovic) experiences kryptonite for the first time, Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) are trapped by invading aliens, and a young Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) may be the reason Supergirl never gets out of the Phantom Zone. Chyler Leigh directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl 6×06 Promo "Prom Again!" (HD) Season 6 Episode 6 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5XFY7XWkuQ)

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power.

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).