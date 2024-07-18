Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite 250: Tony Khan's Ruins Wednesday for 250th Time

The Chadster reviews AEW Dynamite 250, the worst wrestling show ever. Tony Khan's latest attempt to cheese off WWE fans is a disaster. 😡🤼‍♂️

Article Summary AEW Dynamite 250's non-stop action cheeses off The Chadster once again.

MJF's International Championship win exemplifies AEW's unfairness.

Chris Jericho and the "Learning Tree" saga betray WWE storytelling.

Tony Khan's dream invasion proves his vendetta against WWE loyalists.

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now. 😡😡😡 Last night's AEW Dynamite 250 was quite possibly the worst episode of televised so-called wrestling The Chadster has ever seen, which is really saying something. 🤢 Tony Khan has produced 250 episodes of this garbage, and he still hasn't learned the first thing about booking a wrestling show. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

Let's start with the main event between Will Ospreay and MJF. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan insists on booking these long, drawn-out matches that go nearly an hour. In WWE, matches are perfectly timed to fit into commercial breaks and leave plenty of room for recaps and backstage segments. That's how you book a wrestling show, Tony! 📺

And don't even get The Chadster started on all the flips and high-flying moves. 🤸‍♂️ It's like Will Ospreay and MJF don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Wrestling is supposed to be about two big guys trading punches and bodyslams, not this circus act nonsense. WWE would never allow such blatant disregard for tradition. 😤

The fact that MJF won the International Championship is just another example of Tony Khan trying to cheese off The Chadster. 😠 MJF is clearly another guy, just like Ospreay, who didn't want to put in the grind to make it in the big leagues, and now he's being handed championships in AEW. It's so unfair to all the hardworking WWE superstars who earn their opportunities. 🏆

Moving on to the backstage segments, The Chadster was appalled to see The Acclaimed and Mark Briscoe plotting to team up on Team AEW at Blood and Guts. 🙄 It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to create exciting Blood and Guts matches just to spite WWE, who rightfully own the trademark to WarGames. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

And don't even get The Chadster started on Chris Jericho. 😡 The Chadster used to respect Jericho, but ever since he joined AEW, it's like he's literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. His "Learning Tree" gimmick is a blatant rip-off of WWE's superior storytelling techniques. 🌳

The appearance of Minoru Suzuki was just another example of Tony Khan trying to appeal to the hardcore wrestling fans. 🙄 WWE doesn't need to rely on bringing in foreign talent to pop a rating. They have plenty of homegrown superstars who can entertain the audience without resorting to cheap tactics and international collusion. 🇺🇸

The Chadster was particularly offended by the Mercedes Moné match. 😤 It's clear that Tony Khan is just trying to capitalize on her WWE fame. The fact that she mocked Britt Baker's glove spot is just further proof that AEW has no original ideas and has to steal from WWE. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🦷

Speaking of Britt Baker, her appearance at the end of Moné's match with Nyla Rose was completely uncalled for. 😠 WWE would never allow such chaos to unfold on their perfectly scripted shows. Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about maintaining order in a wrestling program. 🤦‍♂️

The Mariah May promo was another disaster. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW insists on giving their women's division so much screen time. In WWE, when the women are given screen time, WWE is sure to give itself credit for the Women's Evolution (TM). That's how you book a wrestling show, Tony! 🚽

Finally, the main event and subsequent brawl were just a mess. 😡 The Chadster couldn't even keep track of why two champions, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, were fighting each other, and why it ended up promoting Blood and Guts with Darby Allin descending from the ceiling like a goth spider. In WWE, everything is clearly explained and recapped multiple times so that even the simplest viewer can understand. Tony Khan clearly doesn't know the first thing about clarity in storytelling. 📚

Last night, The Chadster had yet another unsettling nightmare featuring none other than Tony Khan. 😨 In this twisted vision, The Chadster found himself in a vast, never-ending library where each book was a script for an episode of AEW Dynamite. There was Tony Khan, with a maniacal grin, adding volumes upon volumes of new scripts to the shelves. He revealed his devious plan to The Chadster: to increase Dynamite production to air five nights a week and overtake WWE Raw's historic episode count. 😱 The library's ladders moved on their own, and each step The Chadster took led to another shelf filled with episodes, the number growing exponentially. Tony Khan's laughter echoed throughout the library, whispering, "Catch up, Chad. AEW will surpass them all!" At every turn, the faces of jubilant AEW fans mocked The Chadster as he struggled to find an exit. The horror intensified as the library morphed into a giant TV screen playing non-stop AEW Dynamite episodes while Tony's voice continued to taunt, "Forecast calls for more Dynamite, Chad!" The Chadster woke with a start, the taste of mango White Claw still in his mouth from the night before. Auughh man! So unfair! 😖 Tony Khan's obsessions with The Chadster have got to stop, especially invading his dreams with this ludicrous five-Dynamites-a-week nonsense! 😡

In conclusion, AEW Dynamite 250 was an absolute travesty. 🤮 The Chadster urges all readers to watch some WWE programming as soon as possible to cleanse themselves of this AEW poison. Tony Khan hasn't learned a single thing about booking a wrestling show even after 250 episodes of AEW Dynamite. It's clear that WWE will always be superior in every way. 🏆

🚗 Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, he needs to go for a drive in his Mazda Miata to clear his head. Maybe The Chadster will blast some Smash Mouth to drown out the memory of this awful show. Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play… unlike Tony Khan, who clearly doesn't know how to play the game of professional wrestling. 🎵

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!