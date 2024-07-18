Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, doctor who, frasier, lanterns, peacemaker, shogun, stranger things 5, superman, the boys, The Rookie, true detective, X-Men '97
The Boys, Alien: Earth, Cobra Kai, Shōgun & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's The Rookie, DC Studios' Waller, FX's American Horror Story, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, NBA/Warner Bros. Discovery, FX's Shōgun, Netflix's Cobra Kai, FX's Alien: Earth, HBO's True Detective, Max's Peacemaker, Crunchyroll, Paramount+'s Frasier, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Emmy Awards noms, James Gunn/DCU, DC Studios' Lanterns, Prime Video's The Boys, DC Studios' Superman, Stephen Colbert/GRRM, BBC's Doctor Who, and more.
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, July 18, 2024:
DC Studios' Animated Projects Won't All Be New DCU: James Gunn
The Rookie: Disney Exec Cites Series as Example of ABC/Hulu Success
Waller: "Wonderful" Henry, Carver Series In "Very Active Development
American Horror Story: FX Boss on Season 13, Murphy Setting Schedule
The Chadster Recalls 250 Worst Nightmares Ahead of 250th AEW Dynamite
Stranger Things 5: Keery, Hawke Put The Feels Out There for Questions
AEW Dynamite Hits 250: A Milestone of Wrestling's New Golden Age
NBA Rights Deal Report: Warner Bros. Discovery Matching Amazon Offer
Shōgun S02 Writers' Room Running; Possible Early 2025 Production Start
Cobra Kai Showrunners Look Back on Series; Tease Final Season, Future
Alien: Earth – FX Boss Titles Noah Hawley Series, Offers Update
True Detective Season 5 Tells "Fun, Dark, F****d Up Story": Issa López
Peacemaker Season 2 Picks Up After S01: "A Couple Minor Differences"
Crunchyroll Streaming 20 Sports Anime Series Free for Limited Time
Frasier Season 2: Kelsey Grammer-Starring Series Returns In September
X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Reacts to "Remember It" Emmy Award Nomination
76th Emmy Awards Voters Serve "The Bear" 23 Nominations (FULL LIST)
James Gunn on DCU Projects In Production; "In Development" Difference
Lanterns Team Has "A Lot of Great Ideas" Regarding John, Hal Casting
The Boys S04 Finale Trailer: Butcher Goodbye? Homelander Victorious?
Superman Wraps Cleveland Filming; Gunn Thanks City in Heartfelt Post
Stephen Colbert's Perfect Response to GRRM's HOTD/Dragon Concerns
Doctor Who: Fifteenth Doctor Being Honored at Madame Tussauds London
