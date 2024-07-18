The Boys, Alien: Earth, Cobra Kai, Shōgun & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, doctor who, frasier, lanterns, peacemaker, shogun, stranger things 5, superman, the boys, The Rookie, true detective, X-Men '97

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's The Rookie, DC Studios' Waller, FX's American Horror Story, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, NBA/Warner Bros. Discovery, FX's Shōgun, Netflix's Cobra Kai, FX's Alien: Earth, HBO's True Detective, Max's Peacemaker, Crunchyroll, Paramount+'s Frasier, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Emmy Awards noms, James Gunn/DCU, DC Studios' Lanterns, Prime Video's The Boys, DC Studios' Superman, Stephen Colbert/GRRM, BBC's Doctor Who, and more.

DC Studios' Animated Projects Won't All Be New DCU: James Gunn

The Rookie: Disney Exec Cites Series as Example of ABC/Hulu Success

Waller: "Wonderful" Henry, Carver Series In "Very Active Development

American Horror Story: FX Boss on Season 13, Murphy Setting Schedule

The Chadster Recalls 250 Worst Nightmares Ahead of 250th AEW Dynamite

Stranger Things 5: Keery, Hawke Put The Feels Out There for Questions

AEW Dynamite Hits 250: A Milestone of Wrestling's New Golden Age

NBA Rights Deal Report: Warner Bros. Discovery Matching Amazon Offer

Shōgun S02 Writers' Room Running; Possible Early 2025 Production Start

Cobra Kai Showrunners Look Back on Series; Tease Final Season, Future

Alien: Earth – FX Boss Titles Noah Hawley Series, Offers Update

True Detective Season 5 Tells "Fun, Dark, F****d Up Story": Issa López

Peacemaker Season 2 Picks Up After S01: "A Couple Minor Differences"

Crunchyroll Streaming 20 Sports Anime Series Free for Limited Time

Frasier Season 2: Kelsey Grammer-Starring Series Returns In September

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Reacts to "Remember It" Emmy Award Nomination

76th Emmy Awards Voters Serve "The Bear" 23 Nominations (FULL LIST)

James Gunn on DCU Projects In Production; "In Development" Difference

Lanterns Team Has "A Lot of Great Ideas" Regarding John, Hal Casting

The Boys S04 Finale Trailer: Butcher Goodbye? Homelander Victorious?

Superman Wraps Cleveland Filming; Gunn Thanks City in Heartfelt Post

Stephen Colbert's Perfect Response to GRRM's HOTD/Dragon Concerns

Doctor Who: Fifteenth Doctor Being Honored at Madame Tussauds London

