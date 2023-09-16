Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: ashton kutcher, bctv daily dispatch, Bill Maher, bosch: legacy, doctor who, drew barrymore, Hasan Minhaj, Krapopolis, mila kunis, superman and lois, the daily show, wga, young love

Superman & Lois, Doctor Who, Maher/WGA & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bill Maher/Drew Barrymore/WGA, Bosch, Kutcher/Kunis, Hasan Minhaj, Superman and Lois, Doctor Who & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Bill Maher/Drew Barrymore & WGA, ABC's The Wonder Years, Amazon Freevee's Bosch: Legacy, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, Marvel Studios' The Marvels, The Daily Show/Hasan Minhaj, The CW's Superman & Lois, Hulu's Futurama, FOX's Krapopolis, BBC's Doctor Who, Max's Young Love, Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bill Maher/WGA, Drew Barrymore/WGA, Bosch: Legacy, Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, The Daily Show/Hasan Minhaj, Superman and Lois, Krapopolis, Doctor Who, Young Love, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 16, 2023:

Bill Maher, Scab? WGAW Pres. Addresses Issue; "Power" Picket Planned

Drew Barrymore Takes Down Talk Show Return Post, Response Video

The Wonder Years: ABC Series Reboot Canceled After Two Seasons

Bosch: Michael Connelly Shares "Resurrection Walk" Book Club Details

AEW Rampage Preview: WWE Star Jade Cargill to Wrestle Tonight

Stranger Things: Check Out "The First Shadow" Creative Team In Action

Ashton Kutcher Resigns as Org Board Chair Over Danny Masterson Letter

The Marvels: New TV Spot Teases The Big Screen IMAX Experience

The Daily Show: Hasan Minhaj on Embellishing: "Emotional Truth" First

Drew Barrymore Posts Video Response to Talk Show Return Backlash

Superman & Lois Season 4 Looking More Likely for Summer 2024

Futurama Season 11 Ep. 9: The Crew Has Its Own "Toy Story" (PREVIEW)

Krapopolis Opening; Meet Hannah Waddingham/Deliria & Matt Berry/Shlub

Doctor Who: RTD on "Star Beast," "Not Erasing" Jodie Whittaker & More

Young Love: Matthew A. Cherry Shares Opening to Max Animated Series

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Donald Glover Series Moved to 2024; Preview Image

Frasier, The Orville, One Piece, Kite Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!