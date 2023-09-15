Frasier, The Orville, One Piece, Kite Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alan Moore, bctv daily dispatch, Bill Maher, doctor who, frasier, Justin Roiland, kite-man, one piece, our flag means death, The Orville

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney/ABC, WGA/AMPTP, Peacock's John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, AEW/WWE, Alan Moore, Netflix's One Piece, Disney+'s Ahsoka, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Max's Our Flag Means Death, Paramount+'s Frasier, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, BBC's Doctor Who, Max's Kite Man, Hell Yeah!, Hulu's The Orville, Bill Maher, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Justin Roiland, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 15, 2023:

Disney: "No Decision" Has Been Made About ABC Sale "At This Time"

WGA, AMPTP "Working to Schedule a Meeting" But Not Until "Next Week"

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams Trailer Released By Peacock

Samoa Joe Sullies Wrestling Tradition in AEW Dynamite Disgrace

So Can We Watch "Watchmen" Now? Alan Moore Has Us Confused

Swerve Strickland Challenges Adam Page at Wretched WrestleDream

One Piece: Netflix, Eiichiro Oda Officially Setting Sail on Season 2

Toni Storm Earns Shot at Saraya in Latest AEW on WWE Attack

Don Callis, Konosuke Takeshita Target Kota Ibushi, Spit at WWE

The Lando Disney+ Show Is Now Reportedly A Film

Ahsoka Posters Honor Anakin Skywalker, Captain Rex & Padawan Ahsoka

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E01 "L'âme Perdue" Released For Free

AEW Dynamite Disrespects WWE with Danielson/Starks Brawl

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Trailer Reveals A Storm on The Horizon

Report: Jade Cargill Stops Stabbing WWE in Back, Will Join Instead

Frasier Faces The Next Chapter in His Life (Official Trailer, Images)

American Horror Story: Delicate Teaser: Anna's Dream Turns Nightmare

Doctor Who Confirms Miriam Margolyes Voicing Meep for 60th Anniversary

Kite Man, Hell Yeah! Teaser Previews All-Out War with… Darkseid?

The Orville: Here's Why September 30th Could Be A Very Important Date

Doctor Who #WhoSpy Teaser: Even A Universal Translator Won't Help

American Horror Story: Delicate Teaser: Emma Roberts Offers A Reminder

WGA Offers Bill Maher Strike Rules Reminder; Will Picket "Real Time"

Interview with the Vampire: BBC Taking Bite Out of AMC Networks Series

Ahsoka Season 1 Episode 5 Review: "Hello Darkness, My Old Friend"

Justin Roiland Attorney: NBC Report Allegations "False and Defamatory"

