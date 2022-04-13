Superman, Lucifer, Kevin Smith/Arrow, SNL & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

Can I Graduate/Can I look into the faces that I meet/Can I get my punk-ass off the street/I've been living on for so long/Can I Graduate/To the bastard talking down to me/Your whipping boy calamity/Cross your fingers, I'm going to knock it all down/Can I Graduate/Echo fading, We can't let go/She goes walking by in slow mo'/Sell your Heart out for a buck/Go on, Fade out, Before I get stuck/Talking to somebody like you/Do you live the days you go through/Will this song live on long after we do/Can I Graduate…. with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much respect to Third Eye Blind for "Graduate" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Netflix dropping an epic Stranger Things 4 official trailer, The CW's Superman & Lois going "bizarrely" emo, The CW's The Flash star Robbie Amell discussing his Ronnie Raymond return, Kevin Smith expresses his pride in his Arrow impact, Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt talks Lucifans & series ending, Michelle Yeoh talks Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31 & Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, NBC's Saturday Night Live welcomes this week's host/musical guest Lizzo, and lots more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- including FOX's Bob's Burgers and The Great North.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, April 13, 2022:

Actor/Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Passes Away, Age 67; Tributes Shared

Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Talks Lucifans' Support, Series End & More

Arrow: Kevin Smith Proud of Influence He Had on Arrowverse Series

Stranger Things 4: New Images for Your "Pepe Silvia" Conspiracy Board

Michelle Yeoh Talks Star Trek: Section 31, The Witcher: Blood Origin

The Flash: Amell on Ronnie Raymond Return; Fisher Shares Impulse Look

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 P02 Images Spotlight Heroes & Villains

WWE Comes to Cardiff for Stadium Show in September

The Walking Dead S11 P03 Teaser: Daryl Brings Rick Into Conversation

NXT 2.0 Preview 4/12: It's NXT Title Tuesday On The USA Network

Raw This Week Proves WWE is the Real Innovator of Wrestling Industry

Hawaii Five-0 Star Beulah Koale Reflects on Series & Moving On

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Host/Musical Guest Lizzo to Studio 8H

National Treasure: Justin Bartha Reprising Role for Disney+ Series

Superman Goes Rockstar; Lois, Jordan & Jonathan Go Emo: S02E10 Preview

Stranger Things 4 Official Trailer: The Future Rests in Eleven's Past

Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall "Absolutely" Done; RTD Will "Ignore" Run

Crunchyroll Simuldub Spring 2022 Lineup; Spy x Family English Cast

The Umbrella Academy, Stranger Things 4 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including FOX's Bob's Burgers and The Great North:

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 17 Review: Louise's Spider Friendship

The Great North Season 2 Episode 17 Review: Pee Punches & Log Museums

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.