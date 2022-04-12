The Umbrella Academy, Stranger Things 4 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Contact I highjacked the frequencies/Blockin' the beltway/Move on D.C./Way past the days of Bombin' M.C.'s/Sound off Mumia gwan be free/Who got 'em yo check the federal file/All you pen devils know the trial was vile/An army of pigs tries to silence my style/Off 'em all, out that box/It's my radio dial/Lights out/Guerrilla Radio, turn that shit up/Lights out/BCTV Daily Dispatch, turn that shit up! With much respect to Rage Against The Machine for "Guerrilla Radio" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Disney+'s Ironheart tapping Sam Bailey & Angela Barnes to direct with Ryan Coogler producing; BBC & BBC America releasing more Doctor Who "Legend of the Sea Devils" images; The Always Sunny Podcast diagnosing donkey brains; Netflix's The Umbrella Academy introducing The Sparrow Academy's Jayme Hargreeves aka Number Six; AMC releasing the first promo for Tales of the Walking Dead; Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard heading inside Picard's head, Netflix's Stranger Things 4 confirming a Tuesday trailer drop; and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, April 12, 2022:

WWE NXT Tag Team Titles: A Five-Team Gauntlet Match This Week

The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Updates Season 8 Filming & More

Several Matches for WWE Raw Tonight Removed from WWE.com

Mindhunter Star Jonathan Groff Offers Viewers Season 3 Hope- We Think?

AJ Styles vs. Damian Pries, VIP Lounge Set for WWE Raw Tonight

Stranger Things 4: Netflix Confirms Official Trailer Drop This Tuesday

Cody Rhodes Set for First WWE Raw Match Since Return Against The Miz

The Always Sunny Podcast Diagnoses Donkey Brains 1 Question at a Time

Tales of the Walking Dead: AMC Shares Spinoff Anthology Series Teaser

Will A Former NXT Champion Debut On WWE Monday Night Raw Tonight?

Ironheart: Sam Bailey, Angela Barnes Directing; Ryan Coogler Producing

Casper: Peacock, Kai Yu Wu Developing "Darker" Live-Action Series

Doctor Who: BBC & BBCA Release New "Legend of the Sea Devils" Images

The Undertaker Will Reportedly Host A Talk Show On Peacock Soon

Umbrella Academy Breaks Hearts Introducing Sparrow Number Six Jayme

Perry Mason Star Shea Whigham Offers Season 2 Filming Update & More

Stranger Things 4 Livestreams Creel Clock Countdown- For a Trailer?

Star Trek: Picard S02E07 "Monsters" Images, Overview & Promo Released

Star Trek: Picard – Patrick Stewart Discusses Personalizing Jean-Luc

Walking Dead, Doctor Who, Titans, Vampire & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.