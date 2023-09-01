Supernatural, Lower Decks, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, interview with the vampire, rick and morty, star trek: Lower Decks, star trek: prodigy, Supernatural, The Walking Dead, young love

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, Star Trek: Prodigy, BBC's Doctor Who, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Peacock's Pearson, Supernatural, HBO's True Detective: Night Country, Max's Young Love, Donald Trump/YouTube, Freeform's 31 Nights Of Halloween, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live & Interview with the Vampire; Marvel Studios' The Marvels, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31, Disney+'s X-Men '97, WWE/Bray Wyatt, Ghost in the Shell, Disney+'s Ahsoka, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 1, 2023:

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Last-Minute Preview; S02 Characters Rundown

Star Trek: Prodigy: Picardo's Voyager Doctor "In It for the Long Haul"

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Jacked as "Season 2 Approaches" (Series 15?)

Ruby Soho's Dang Disrespectful Belt Thievery Cheeses Off The Chadster

Pearson: Gina Torres-Starring "Suits" Spinoff Now Peacock Exclusive

Chris Jericho Betrays WWE Legacy and Teases Chadster in Nightmare

Supernatural: Kripke Gets "Zero" Netflix Residuals; Padaleckis Support

True Detective: Night Country Moves from 2023 to January 2024

Orange Cassidy's Unfair Triumph: AEW's Disrespect for WWE Continues

Billy Gunn Stabs WWE in Back with New Hot Pink Championship Belts

Young Love: Max Releases Key Art, Images for Matthew A. Cherry Series

Donald Trump Hearings, Trial Will Stream on YouTube: Georgia Judge

Freeform's 31 Nights Of Halloween Celebrates 25 Years

How Many Mistakes Will You See in Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?

The Walking Dead U, Interview with the Vampire Can Resume Productions

Catch Up On The Journey To The Marvels In A New Featurette + HQ Image

Chucky Begins Bloody Bid for The White House in New Season 3 Teaser

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Hits Another Level (NEW TRAILER)

American Horror Story: Delicate – Cara Delevingne Needs You To Open Up

Rick and Morty S07 Ep. Titles: Dr. Wong, Morty's Mind Blowers & More

The Walking Dead: Nicotero on The Last of Us, Daryl Dixon Differences

Why MCU Phase Four Was Without Marvel's Creative Committee

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Available for Free on YouTube (VIDEO)

Star Trek Director on "Bigger" SNW Season 3, Section 31 & More

X-Men '97 Will Be "Wild Ride"; Rogue "Will Go Through A Lot": Zann

WWE Superstars Share Bray Wyatt/Windham Rotunda Memories (VIDEO)

Ghost in the Shell Anime Compilation Film Announced (Teaser, Poster)

Ahsoka Episode 3 Sees A Return to The Jedi Training Narrative: Review

Doctor Who: Doom's Day Comics "Hours" Offer Fanservice, Not Much More

One Piece, Lower Decks, Doctor Who, OFMD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

WWE, AEW and NFL in the Daily LITG for the 31st of August, 2023

