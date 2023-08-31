Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: aew, newlitg, nfl, wwe

WWE, AEW and NFL in the Daily LITG for the 31st of August, 2023

I know nothing about WWE, AEW or NFL. But clearly you do. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read about stuff.

I know nothing about WWE, AEW or NFL. But clearly you all do. As no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

The most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: WWE, AEW, NFL

LITG one year ago, Dream Of A Thousand Todds

LITG two years ago, Letitia Wright is Black Panther

LITG three years ago, Pokemon, Mad Men and Philadelphia

LITG four years ago, Better Call Saul, Black Panther, Brian Wood

That was quite a story when it ran a year ago. It's still one now.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Hector Collazo, inker on Daredevil, Static, Hardware, Elektra.

inker on Daredevil, Static, Hardware, Elektra. Clara Noto , artist on Conan, Red Sonja.

, artist on Conan, Red Sonja. Rick Parker, letterer, artist on Beavis & Butthead.

letterer, artist on Beavis & Butthead. Cyril Jordan , artist on Weird Science, Vacation In Disneyland.

, artist on Weird Science, Vacation In Disneyland. Michael Cohen, creator of Mythography.

creator of Mythography. Brian Byrd, creator of Bullets & Angels

creator of Bullets & Angels Patrick Blaine, artist on Threshold, Warrior Nun, The Others.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

