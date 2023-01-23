That '90s Show, Invincible, SNL, Picard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, Invincible, Star Trek: Picard, Superman & Lois, The Last of Us, That '90s Show & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Filter with "Hey Man, Nice Shot," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Aubrey Plaza & Sam Smith doing right by NBC's Saturday Night Live, the comics creators behind Amazon's Invincible breaking down the Season 2 teaser, Paramount+ revealing that a Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer is dropping next Sunday during CBS & NFL's AFC Championship Game, Paul Lazenby (Atom-Man) confirming that he's wrapped filming on The CW's Superman & Lois Season 3, HBO's The Last of Us Production Designer discussing how they expanded upon the game's universe, That '90s Show star Debra Jo Rupp sharing when she knew there were speaks between Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and we're making the case why James Gunn & Peter Safran's DCU needs a Jason Momoa-led Lobo series (and why there's nothing wrong with him sticking with Aquaman, either).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: That '90s Show, Invincible, SNL, Star Trek: Picard & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, HBO's Succession, ABC's The Rookie, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, January 23, 2023:

That '90s Show: Debra Jo Rupp Sensed Kunis/Kutcher Real-Life Romance

The Last of Us Production Designer on Expanding World for HBO Series

The Three-Body Problem Episode 5 Now Available On YouTube For Free

Superman & Lois: Paul Lazenby/Atom-Man Signals Season 3 Filming Wrap

Succession Season 4: Skarsgard, Braun Offer 1-Word Description Teases

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Confirms Trailer Drop Next Sunday

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 13 Sneak Preview: It's Tim to The Rescue

Invincible: Kirkman, Walker & Ottley Talk Season 2 Teaser, Easter Eggs

The DCU Would Survive Jason Momoa Playing Aquaman & Lobo So Relax

SNL Returns: Leslie Knope, George Santos, Miss France & More (Review)

Saturday Night Live Hosts Parks and Recreation Poehler/Plaza Reunion

