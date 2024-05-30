The Ark, The Boys, Star Wars/Toxic Fans & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, hawkeye, lucasfilm, smiling friends, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, star wars, The Acolyte, the boys, the lord of the rings: the rings of power, The Umbrella Academy, X-Men '97

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Star Wars/Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Max's Booster Gold, MeTV Toons, Prime Video's Young Sherlock, Prime Video's The Boys, Disney+'s Hawkeye, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Disney+'s The Acolyte, SYFY's The Ark, and more!

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Teaser, Images Preview Final Chapters

Smiling Friends Creators Cusack, Hadel Thank Fans for Max Success

Star Wars: Female Filmmakers "Struggle" with Toxic Fans: Kennedy

AEW Dynamite Preview: What Does Tony Khan Have in Store Tonight?

James Gunn, Antony Starr Put to Rest Those Booster Gold Casting Rumors

AEW Owner Tony Khan Donates $100k and Iconic Neck Brace to Charity

MeTV Toons Releases Schedule: Scooby-Doo, Flintstones & Much More

Young Sherlock: Guy Ritchie Set to Direct, EP New Prime Video Series

The Boys Season 4: Butcher & Homelander Get Season 3 Recaps (VIDEO)

Jeremy Renner on Hawkeye S02 Rumors: "I Don't Know What's Going On"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Starts Production Spring 2025

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S02 Includes Tom Bombadil

X-Men '97: DeMayo on Zack Snyder/Man of Steel Season Finale Influence

The Acolyte Star Dafne Keen on Jecki Lon Being "Jedi David Bowie"

The Ark Season 2 Images Released: SYFY Sci-Fi Drama Returns July 17th

The Boys, One Piece, Deathstroke/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Seth MacFarlane and Star Trek in The Daily LITG, 29th of May, 2024

