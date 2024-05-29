Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, annecy, bctv daily dispatch, criminal, deathstroke, james gunn, my adventures with superman, shogun, The Acolyte, the boys, The Umbrella Academy

The Boys, One Piece, Deathstroke/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, GRRM/Shōgun, Criminal, Adult Swim/Annecy, Deathstroke/James Gunn, The Acolyte, One Piece & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's The Boys, George R.R. Martin/Shōgun, AEW/WWE, Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Crunchyroll's Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction, Prime Video's Criminal, Max's Tokyo Vice, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Adult Swim/Annecy, Deathstroke/James Gunn, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Netflix's One Piece, Max's The Penguin, South Park/Lizzo, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, GRRM/Shōgun, The Acolyte, Criminal, My Adventures with Superman, Adult Swim/Annecy, Deathstroke/James Gunn, The Umbrella Academy, One Piece, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, May 29, 2024:

The Boys Season 4: Homelander Opts Not to Testify On His Own Behalf

GRRM No Fan of Filmmakers Trying to "Improve" Books (But Loves Shōgun)

The Chadster Rebuts Dax Harwood's Post on FTR's 4-Year AEW-iversary

Blade Runner 2099: Michelle Yeoh-Starrer Sets Summer Filming Start

The Acolyte Cast, Creative Team Attend London Screening Event (IMAGES)

Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction Ep. 0 Sets Wrong Tone: Review

Criminal: Adria Arjona Joins Prime Video's Brubaker/Phillips Adapt

Tokyo Vice Editor Discusses Challenges, Setting Season 2 Finale Tone

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3 Cold Open Released

Adult Swim/Annecy Plans: Smiling Friends, Genndy Tartakovsky & More

Deathstroke Gets an Official DC Studios "Wink" from James Gunn

The Boys S04: Eric Kripke, Jeffrey Dean Morgan on JDM's Mystery Role

Liv Morgan Smooches Dominik Mysterio But USA Network Cuts Footage

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Teaser Trailer Drops Wednesday (POSTER)

The Acolyte Character Profile Posters Spotlight Series' Major Players

Adam Copeland Fractured Tibia at AEW Double or Nothing, Needs Surgery

X-Men '97 Eyed for Big Emmy Wins; Lenore Zann "Stunned" By Prediction

Star Trek: Discovery Series Finale "Life, Itself" Trailer Released

One Piece Season 2 Has "Some Pretty Cool Powers Coming": Eric Litman

The Penguin: "The Batman" Spinoff Set for Sky, Sky NOW This Fall

South Park: Lizzo on Body Positivity: "I'm Really That *****" (VIDEO)

Doctor Who, Star Trek: Discovery, IWTV & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Seth MacFarlane and Star Trek in The Daily LITG, 28th of May, 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!