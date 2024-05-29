Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, seth macfarlane

Seth MacFarlane and Star Trek in The Daily LITG, 29th of May, 2024

Seth MacFarlane and Star Trek topped the traffic again at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Seth MacFarlane and Star Trek topped the traffic again at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Seth MacFarlane and Star Trek in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, The Moment Of That Death In Amazing Spider-Man #26

LITG two years ago, MCM London Comic Con Cosplay

LITG three years ago – Returning Prodigal Son

LITG four years ago – Yellow Hulk

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was all about the speculator and collector sales of a certain IDW Avengers comic book featuring the first appearance of the Yellow Hulk. Or the second. Which everyone has forgotten now.

LITG five years ago – Following Tom King

A year ago, our favourite to follow Tom King on Batman was Tom Taylor and our second was James Tynion IV. Didn't work out too bad. Anyone put some money on it?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Lynn Johnston , cartoonist of For Better Or For Worse

, cartoonist of For Better Or For Worse Larry Marder , creator of Beanworld

, creator of Beanworld Jim Salicrup , Marvel editor, Topps EIC, Papercutz EIC



, Marvel editor, Topps EIC, Papercutz EIC David Steinberger , CEO of ComiXology

, CEO of ComiXology Regan Clem, comic book retailer, Summit Sports, Comics & Games

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

