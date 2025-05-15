The Beauty, Bridgerton, King of the Hill & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, AEW, Nathan Fillion: The Rookie, Firefly & Castle, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Netflix's The Diplomat, Netflix's Wednesday, Netflix's Bridgerton, Hulu's King of the Hill, HBO Max's The Pitt, FX's The Beauty, Netflix's Emily In Paris, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, DC High Volume's Batman: The Long Halloween, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, HBO Max, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Disney+'s Ironheart, DC Studios' Superman, Peacock's The Paper, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, May 15, 2025:

SNL Cast, Host Scarlett Johansson During Season 50 Finale Read-Thru

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Preview: Grand and Glorious "Purpose"

Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E06 Preview: Jason Patric Stars

John Mulaney Goes Live TONIGHT: Silverman, Oswalt, Morissette & More!

AEW Makes History with First-Ever Chicago Residency This Summer

AEW Dynamite Preview: True Wrestling Fans to Be Beach Broken

The Rookie, Firefly, or Castle? Fillion on Who Would Win in a Fight

Peacemaker: Gunn & Cena's Reactions to HBO Max Change Are Priceless

The Diplomat Renewed for Season 4; Season 3 Set for This Fall

SNL 50 Midweek: Welcome to "Jost-rassic Park," Scarlett Johansson

Wednesday Season 2 Preview Image: Meet The Addams Family!

Bridgerton Seasons 5 & 6 Announced; Season 4 Sneak Peek Released

King of the Hill Poster: Hulu Teases Animated Series' Return

The Pitt Season 1 Set for TNT Run This Fall Ahead of Season 2 Return

The Beauty Logo Revealed; Peters, Ramos, Pope, Kutcher at Upfronts

Emily In Paris Season 5: Minnie Driver Joins Streaming Series' Cast

Doctor Who: New S02E06 "The Interstellar Song Contest" Sneak Peek

Batman: The Long Halloween Chapter 4: The Joker Steps Up His Game

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: GOT Series Now Set for 2026 Debut

HBO Max Is Back! WBD Rebranding Streaming Service This Summer

Daredevil: Born Again Upfronts Images; Krysten Ritter Offers BTS Look

Ironheart Official Trailer Brings Tech vs. Magic Battle to Life

Superman: Gunn, DC Studios Meet the Moment with Epic Official Trailer

The Paper: Gleeson on Learning from The Office's Carell & Krasinski

