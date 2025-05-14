Alien: Earth, Daredevil/Jessica Jones, The Rookie: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's Sakamoto Days, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again & Krysten Ritter, WWE/AEW, HBO's The Last of Us, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Disney+'s Ironheart, DC Studios' Superman, Hulu's All's Fair, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, ABC's Will Trent, NBC's Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute, NBC's Suits LA, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, and more!

Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 Official Trailer, Image Gallery Released

The Rookie Spinoff Update; Upfronts Images; Cast Message to Fans

Daredevil: Born Again: Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones Set for Season 2

Can WWE NXT Bring About the Next Golden Age of Television?

The Rookie Season 7 Finale: "The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars" Images

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 6 Images: Pedro Pascal's Joel Returns

Doctor Odyssey Not on ABC Schedule; Series Fate Remains in Limbo

Doctor Who Season 2: New Ep. 6: "The Interstellar Song Contest" Images

Ironheart Trailer This Wednesday; Ryan Coogler on Riri Williams Legacy

The Rookie Season 8 Set for Midseason; Disney TVG President Explains

WWE Raw Recap: The Thrilling Backlash from WWE Backlash

Superman: DC Studios Posts Teaser Promo for Official Trailer Release

All's Fair Teaser, Hulu's Murphy, Kardashian Series Set for Fall 2025

Superman: New Poster Released Ahead of Wednesday's Official Trailer

Buffy: Gellar and Hannigan on OG Series Filming, Revival Hopes

The Rookie Season 7 Finale "The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars" Preview

Alien: Earth Launches August 12th on Hulu, FX; Poster, Images Released

Will Trent Season 3 Finale: S03E18 "Listening to a Heartbeat" Preview

Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute: Your Preview/Viewing Guide

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 Review: The Monsters Among Us

Suits LA Seemed to Have Everything Going For It So What Happened?

Dexter Composer on Developing Spinoffs' Scores, "Resurrection" Tease

