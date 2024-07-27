Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, dexter, doctor who, preview, streaming, television, the boys, The Walking Dead, tv

The Boys, Dexter, Doctor Who & More SDCC 2024: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jensen Ackles/The Boys, Dexter, TWD: Dead City/DD: The Book of Carol, Creature Commandos, Doctor Who & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? It was a huge Friday at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC 2024), including Jensen Ackles/The Boys, Peacock's The Day of the Jackal, Michael C. Hall/Dexter, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, Max's Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Adult Swim's Uzumaki, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Max's Creature Commandos, Hulu's Solar Opposites, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Prime Video's Invincible, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, and much more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 27, 2024:

Jensen Ackles Posts Post-The Boys Season 5, Spinoff News: "Game On!"

The Day Of The Jackal Teaser: Peacock Previews Eddie Redmayne Thriller

AEW Rampage Preview: The Chadster's Torment Continues

Dexter: Michael C. Hall Returning for "Original Sin," "Resurrection"

Batman: Caped Crusader Clip: The Dark Knight Can Be Quite Persuasive

Gremlins: The Wild Batch Adds Simu Liu, Season 2 Debuts Oct. 3 On Max

Uzumaki Set for Adult Swim This September: New Teaser, Images Released

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Trailer Released

Creature Commandos: James Gunn Shares Teaser During SDCC 2024 (VIDEO)

Solar Opposites Season 6, Halloween Special Set; S05 Trailer Released

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02 Teaser: Negan & "Lucille" Reunited?

Invincible Renewed For A Fourth Season At Prime Video At SDCC

Doctor Who: Nicola Coughlan Intros, Previews Christmas Special (VIDEO)

Doctor Who Spinoff "The War Between the Land and the Sea" Confirmed

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S02 SDCC Trailer Released

What We Do in the Shadows Final Season: New Vamp, Doc Crew Involved

The Boys: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Set for Season 5, Spinoff Series

The Walking Dead: AMC+ Posts "The Book of Carol" Opening 11 Minutes

Warner Bros. Discovery Files Suit Against League to Save NBA Deal

Stranger Things 5 Weeks 25-27 Gallery: DJ Steve, Eddie Homage & More

The Walking Dead: COVID Sidelines Scott M. Gimple's SDCC 2024 Plans

Ultraman/Spider-Man, Rooster Fighter Get VIZ Media Spotlight at SDCC

Charles Barkley Blames League for WBD Losing NBA: "It Just Sucks"

WrestleMania London Talks Knock Tony Down Wrestling Khan Rankings

The Rookie: Despite Social Media Post, Season 7 Has 2 Rookies, Not 3

Friends Star Lisa Kudrow on Live Audiences Being Blessing and Curse

The Acolyte Creator Leslye Headland on Season 2 Possibilities & More

Superman/SDCC, Teacup, Batman: CC, TMNT & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

