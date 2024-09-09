The Boys, Kendrick Lamar, Sliders, OMITB & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Bluey, Eric Kripke/Geeks & Nerds for Harris, CBS's Matlock, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, AEW All Out, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Max's Peacemaker, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Kendrick Lamar/Super Bowl LIX, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family Code: White, Dimension 20's Misfits and Magic, The Boys/Valorie Curry, Sliders/Jerry O'Connell, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 9, 2024:

Bluey: Next Wave of Minisodes Drops October 7; Sneak Preview, Details

The Boys: Quaid, Moriarty & More Set for Geeks & Nerds for Harris

Matlock: Kathy Bates Retiring From Acting; CBS Series Her "Last Dance"

Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez Pitched Mabel as Murderer

The Walking Dead: "The Book of Carol" Mini-Teaser Spotlights Isabelle

AEW All Out Goes Too Far; Violence Has No Place in Wrestling

Agatha All Along Cast, Schaeffer on Respecting Pop Culture Witches

Peacemaker Season 2 Still After Superman, Arriving 2025: James Gunn

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Spotlights Tendi in New Sneak Preview

Kendrick Lamar Set for Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Sorry, Drake)

Spy x Family Code: White Anime Movie Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Dimension 20: Misfits and Magic – Season 2 Announced

The Boys: Curry Addresses "Uncomfortable" Fan Exchange (UPDATE)

Sliders: Is Jerry O'Connell Teasing a Series Reboot/Revival?

