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The Boys, Lanterns, The Librarians: TNC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Buffy, CBS Evening News, The Librarians: TNC, The Boys, The Lincoln Lawyer, Hannah Montana & more!

Article Summary Catch the latest on The Boys Season 5 world premiere, including livestream details and major updates

Lanterns news: Nathan Fillion and James Gunn react to Lindelof's apology post

Fresh previews and teasers for The Librarians: The Next Chapter, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Stranger Things

Quick takes on Buffy pilot changes, Hannah Montana's anniversary, SNL UK, and trending TV headlines

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Buffy, CBS Evening News, SNL UK, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Stranger Things: Tales From '85, The Boys, The Lincoln Lawyer, The White Lotus, Hannah Montana, NCIS, High Potential, Will Trent, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, March 18th, 2026:

Lanterns: Nathan Fillion, James Gunn Comment on Lindelof Apology Post

CBS Evening News Drops Under 4M Viewers, Same as Pre-Tony Dokoupil

WWE Raw Review: Cruising on the Highway to WrestleMania

SNL UK Host Tina Fey Channels Her Inner Mary Poppins in First Sketch

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Teaser: New Adventures Await

Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E09 Exclusive Clip Is Truly Electrifying

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Getting Theater Screening in April

The Boys Season 5 World Premiere Will Be Livestreamed This Thursday

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 Production Begins: Cast News & Overview

The White Lotus S04: Greenfield, Nanjiani, Bennet, Hall & Paul Cast

Hannah Montana: Disney+ Drops Best Look Yet at Anniversary Special

NCIS: Sydney Preview: Here's What's Ahead with S03E11 "Berthed"

Paradise Gets Season 3 Hulu Renewal Ahead of Season 2 Finale

NCIS: Origins S02E11 "Feelin' Alright?" Preview: Outbreak Fears

NCIS S23E12: "In Too Deep" Preview: A Blast From McGee's Past

RJ Decker: Our Updated S01E03 "The Needle and the Damage Done" Preview

Buffy Pilot Rewrite Had More Buffy; Erwich Made Call on Pilot: Report

Lanterns: Lindelof Responds to Grant Morrison, Owns Up to "Dumb Joke"

Buffy, Star Wars: Maul & Hartley/Green Arrow: BCTV Daily Dispatch

High Potential: We've Got Your Updated S02E15 "Pie In the Sky" Preview

Will Trent Goes Searching for His Uncle: S04E11 "He Lives!" Preview

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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