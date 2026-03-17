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Buffy, Star Wars: Maul & Hartley/Green Arrow: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, Justin Hartley/Green Arrow, Doctor Who, Star Wars: Maul, Invincible, Star Wars: Detours, and more!
Article Summary
- Buffy spotlight: Gellar calls out toxic pilot exec amid Hulu decision timing shakeup
- Tracker star Justin Hartley pitches a return as an older, seasoned Green Arrow
- Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord trailer teases high-stakes revenge in the galaxy
- Doctor Who, Invincible, SNL UK, and more top TV news and previews covered
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, Disney, Tracker, Justin Hartley/Green Arrow, SNL UK, WWE Raw, The Last of Us, Doctor Who, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, CIA, The Rookie, Invincible, Assassin's Creed, Star Wars: Detours, Scarpetta, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, March 17th, 2026:
Buffy: Gellar Calls Out Toxic Pilot Executive, Timing of Hulu Decision
Disney CCO Dana Walden Rolls Out Look at New Leadership Structure
Tracker: Justin Hartley Pitches Older, Experienced Green Arrow Return
Tracker: Chris Jericho "Not a Nice Guy" In Sunday's S03E13 "Breakaway"
SNL UK: Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan & Riz Ahmed Set to Host First 3 Shows
WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns Returns for More TALKING
The Last of Us Season 3 Welcomes Patrick Wilson, Jason Ritter
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E05 Preview: It's For the Kids
Doctor Who: David Tennant Set for New Big Finish Adventures in 2027
TNA Wrestling and iHeartMedia Form Capitalist Alliance
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Trailer: Someone's Looking for Revenge
CIA: Here's Our Updated Season 1 Episode 4: "Forced Labor" Preview
The Rookie S08E11 Preview: Lucy Faces the "Aftermath"; Glasser Free?
Invincible Season 4 Clip: Matthew Rhys' Dinosaurus, On The Attack
Doctor Who: Film is Fabulous! Shuts Down New Missing Episodes Rumor
Assassin's Creed: Rapace, Bedia, Harris, Invernizzi Join Series Cast
Buffy Slain Again In The Daily LITG, 16th of March 2026
AEW Revolution: Death Match Proves Violence Has No Place in Wrestling
Star Wars: Detours: Seth Green Shares Why Animated Series Was Shelved
Firefly, Buffy, Lanterns/Grant Morrison & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Scarpetta: Austin McMains Talks Liz Sarnoff, David Hornsby & More
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!