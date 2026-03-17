Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy, Star Wars: Maul & Hartley/Green Arrow: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, Justin Hartley/Green Arrow, Doctor Who, Star Wars: Maul, Invincible, Star Wars: Detours, and more!

Article Summary Buffy spotlight: Gellar calls out toxic pilot exec amid Hulu decision timing shakeup

Tracker star Justin Hartley pitches a return as an older, seasoned Green Arrow

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord trailer teases high-stakes revenge in the galaxy

Doctor Who, Invincible, SNL UK, and more top TV news and previews covered

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, Disney, Tracker, Justin Hartley/Green Arrow, SNL UK, WWE Raw, The Last of Us, Doctor Who, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, CIA, The Rookie, Invincible, Assassin's Creed, Star Wars: Detours, Scarpetta, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, March 17th, 2026:

Buffy: Gellar Calls Out Toxic Pilot Executive, Timing of Hulu Decision

Disney CCO Dana Walden Rolls Out Look at New Leadership Structure

Tracker: Justin Hartley Pitches Older, Experienced Green Arrow Return

Tracker: Chris Jericho "Not a Nice Guy" In Sunday's S03E13 "Breakaway"

SNL UK: Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan & Riz Ahmed Set to Host First 3 Shows

WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns Returns for More TALKING

The Last of Us Season 3 Welcomes Patrick Wilson, Jason Ritter

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E05 Preview: It's For the Kids

Doctor Who: David Tennant Set for New Big Finish Adventures in 2027

TNA Wrestling and iHeartMedia Form Capitalist Alliance

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Trailer: Someone's Looking for Revenge

CIA: Here's Our Updated Season 1 Episode 4: "Forced Labor" Preview

The Rookie S08E11 Preview: Lucy Faces the "Aftermath"; Glasser Free?

Invincible Season 4 Clip: Matthew Rhys' Dinosaurus, On The Attack

Doctor Who: Film is Fabulous! Shuts Down New Missing Episodes Rumor

Assassin's Creed: Rapace, Bedia, Harris, Invernizzi Join Series Cast

Buffy Slain Again In The Daily LITG, 16th of March 2026

AEW Revolution: Death Match Proves Violence Has No Place in Wrestling

Star Wars: Detours: Seth Green Shares Why Animated Series Was Shelved

Firefly, Buffy, Lanterns/Grant Morrison & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Scarpetta: Austin McMains Talks Liz Sarnoff, David Hornsby & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!